MLBTR Originals

The past week’s original content from the MLB Trade Rumors staff:
- MLBTR lost contributor Burke Badenhop, who took a job with the Diamondbacks. The former major league reliever wrote several interesting and insightful pieces for MLBTR dating back to last summer, all of which can be found here. We’re sorry to see Burke go, but we know he’ll do excellent work with the D-backs.
- Longtime minor league left-hander Ryan Dennick debuted with an outstanding piece explaining what it was like to receive a major league call-up. That promotion came courtesy of the Reds in 2014.
- After Jose Bautista, Mark Trumbo, Michael Saunders and Neftali Feliz signed new contracts, Charlie Wilmoth updated the top 10 free agents remaining on the board. The list, which is based on the Top 50 that Tim Dierkes assembled entering the winter, lost another member when reliever Greg Holland officially signed with the Rockies on Saturday. Right-hander Jason Hammel is the highest-ranked free agent left.
