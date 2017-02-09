Blue Jays Designate Chad Girodo For Assignment

The Blue Jays announced that they’ve designated left-hander Chad Girodo for assignment in order to create roster space for fellow southpaw J.P. Howell, whose one-year, $3MM deal has now been announced by the team.

Girodo just turned 26 three days ago and is coming off a season in which he made his Major League debut with the Jays. In 10 1/3 big league innings, the former ninth-rounder allowed five runs (4.35 ERA) on 11 hits and two walks with five strikeouts. His work in Triple-A Buffalo resulted in a 3.79 ERA with 6.1 K/9, 3.3 BB/9 and a 57.2 percent ground-ball rate. Including both his Major League and Minor League work, Girodo yielded a .263/.289/.419 batting line to left-handed hitters and a much more alarming .347/.417/.584 slash to right-handed opponents.