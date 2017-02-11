Braves Close To Acquiring Brandon Phillips

11:09pm: The two sides are likely to complete the trade Sunday, per Rosenthal, who adds that the Reds will eat most of Phillips’ salary but won’t get much in return (Twitter link). The Braves enticed Phillips to accept the move by making some minor changes to his deal, tweets Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

10:30pm: The Reds and Braves are nearing a trade that would send second baseman Brandon Phillips from Cincinnati to Atlanta, reports FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal (Twitter link). Phillips has agreed to waive his no-trade clause, tweets USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Phillips previously blocked the Braves’ attempt to acquire him in January, which came after he shot down efforts from the Nationals and Diamondbacks to land him a year ago. But the 35-year-old has finally had a change of heart and looks set to head to his native Georgia, where he owns a home in Atlanta.

Phillips is entering a contract year and still has $14MM coming his way, though the Reds were reportedly willing to eat a large portion of that as of last month. By moving Phillips, the rebuilding Reds would open up playing time for young middle infielders Jose Peraza and Dilson Herrera. While Peraza fared well in a 256-plate appearance stint as a utilityman in 2016 (.324/.352/.411), Herrera hasn’t yet debuted with the Reds since they acquired him from the Mets for outfielder Jay Bruce last summer.

The Braves, meanwhile, seemingly picked up at least a part-time second base solution when they signed Sean Rodriguez as a free agent in November. However, Rodriguez needs left shoulder surgery thanks to a January car crash and will be out three to five months, according to Rosenthal (Twitter links). The right-handed Rodriguez could have platooned with the lefty-swinging Jace Peterson at the keystone. That role might now go to the righty-hitting Phillips, who has historically performed better against southpaws (.284/.332/.455) than same-handed pitchers (.271/.315/.409).

The three-time All-Star obviously doesn’t carry an alarming platoon split, though, and is coming off yet another fairly productive offensive season. Across 584 PAs in 2016, Phillips slashed a decent .291/.320/.416 and simultaneously exceeded double-digit home runs and stolen bases (11 and 14) for the ninth time. On the other hand, the normally adept defender’s production in the field declined sharply, as Phillips registered minus-7 Defensive Runs Saved and a minus-2.1 Ultimate Zone Rating after recording positive marks in each category from 2007-15. Still, he should serve as a capable stopgap for an Atlanta franchise that’s counting down to the beginning of the Ozzie Albies era.

For Cincinnati, Phillips’ exit will bring about the end of a long and fruitful tenure that began in 2006. The Reds acquired Phillips from the Indians that year in exchange for a player to be named later (right-hander Jeff Stevens), which undoubtedly counts among the best trades in the history of the Cincy franchise. Phillips hit .279/.325/.429, swatted 191 home runs, stole 194 bases and racked up 31.7 fWAR over 6,899 trips to the plate with the Reds from 2006-16. He also never played in fewer than 121 games in any of his 11 seasons as a member of the club, and he exceeded the 140-game plateau 10 times – including in 2016. Along the way, Phillips helped the Reds to three playoff berths, the first of which came in 2010 and broke a 14-year drought.

The Reds have now gone three straight years without a postseason trip, and given that they’re not close to returning to contention, general manager Dick Williams will go in another direction. Phillips’ departure will make superstar first baseman Joey Votto the Reds’ longest-tenured player.

