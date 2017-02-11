Braves Close To Acquiring Brandon Phillips

11:09pm: The two sides are likely to complete the trade Sunday, per Rosenthal, who adds that the Reds will eat most of Phillips’ salary but won’t get much in return (Twitter link). The Braves enticed Phillips to accept the move by making some minor changes to his deal, tweets Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer.
10:30pm: The Reds and Braves are nearing a trade that would send second baseman Brandon Phillips from Cincinnati to Atlanta, reports FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal (Twitter link). Phillips has agreed to waive his no-trade clause, tweets USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.
Phillips previously blocked the Braves’ attempt to acquire him in January, which came after he shot down efforts from the Nationals and Diamondbacks to land him a year ago. But the 35-year-old has finally had a change of heart and looks set to head to his native Georgia, where he owns a home in Atlanta.
Phillips is entering a contract year and still has $14MM coming his way, though the Reds were reportedly willing to eat a large portion of that as of last month. By moving Phillips, the rebuilding Reds would open up playing time for young middle infielders Jose Peraza and Dilson Herrera. While Peraza fared well in a 256-plate appearance stint as a utilityman in 2016 (.324/.352/.411), Herrera hasn’t yet debuted with the Reds since they acquired him from the Mets for outfielder Jay Bruce last summer.
The Braves, meanwhile, seemingly picked up at least a part-time second base solution when they signed Sean Rodriguez as a free agent in November. However, Rodriguez needs left shoulder surgery thanks to a January car crash and will be out three to five months, according to Rosenthal (Twitter links). The right-handed Rodriguez could have platooned with the lefty-swinging Jace Peterson at the keystone. That role might now go to the righty-hitting Phillips, who has historically performed better against southpaws (.284/.332/.455) than same-handed pitchers (.271/.315/.409).
The three-time All-Star obviously doesn’t carry an alarming platoon split, though, and is coming off yet another fairly productive offensive season. Across 584 PAs in 2016, Phillips slashed a decent .291/.320/.416 and simultaneously exceeded double-digit home runs and stolen bases (11 and 14) for the ninth time. On the other hand, the normally adept defender’s production in the field declined sharply, as Phillips registered minus-7 Defensive Runs Saved and a minus-2.1 Ultimate Zone Rating after recording positive marks in each category from 2007-15. Still, he should serve as a capable stopgap for an Atlanta franchise that’s counting down to the beginning of the Ozzie Albies era.
For Cincinnati, Phillips’ exit will bring about the end of a long and fruitful tenure that began in 2006. The Reds acquired Phillips from the Indians that year in exchange for a player to be named later (right-hander Jeff Stevens), which undoubtedly counts among the best trades in the history of the Cincy franchise. Phillips hit .279/.325/.429, swatted 191 home runs, stole 194 bases and racked up 31.7 fWAR over 6,899 trips to the plate with the Reds from 2006-16. He also never played in fewer than 121 games in any of his 11 seasons as a member of the club, and he exceeded the 140-game plateau 10 times – including in 2016. Along the way, Phillips helped the Reds to three playoff berths, the first of which came in 2010 and broke a 14-year drought.
The Reds have now gone three straight years without a postseason trip, and given that they’re not close to returning to contention, general manager Dick Williams will go in another direction. Phillips’ departure will make superstar first baseman Joey Votto the Reds’ longest-tenured player.
00944
Interesting.
partyatnapolis
surprised this didn’t happen sooner
bravesfan
Why?????
theharris32
BP is a great fielder for the reds. Hit hitting hasn’t been great over the years but once he gets back in his prime he’ll be HOF
pinkerton
yeah right.
marlinsman
Haha in your dreams
MB923
Lol. No.
RytheStunner
I’m curious as to how a 35-year old “gets back into his prime”?
scbravesfan
Easy, he will find the fountain of youth when the Braves play the Marlins
sk8rat843
I wonder if the Cincinnati Reds Competitive Balance Round A pick would be involved in this deal. I believe it’s the 32nd overall pick.
Brixton
Why would the Reds give up a pick just to get rid of a semi-useful player?
sk8rat843
To free up 14 million and playing time for Jose Peraza? It might be something like that Ryan Webb trade to the Dodgers a few years back. With Sean Rodriguez possibly being out for 3-5 months, it makes a little bit more sense too.
TheGr3atSantini
The reds are going to pay most of his 14 mil salary btw
a37H
I wonder if he will reject this deal a second time
theharris32
I hope he does
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
You’d have to guess they wouldn’t go to far down the road with it again unless they had his consent.
BigRedsFan41017
No, Phillips has already wavied his no-trade clause! They better get something decent for him, management owes the fans for supporting them!
GeauxRangers
INB4 Phillips uses no trade clause
YankeeFan18
Probably will decline it again
theharris32
Let’s hope
afenton530
He’s gonna waive his 10-and-5 rights to go to Atlanta? What’s in it for him?
sufferfortribe
$$$
Brixton
They already traded for him.. and he said no.
but yeah.. leave it to the Braves to trade for a bad player to block their best non-Swanson prospect.
Gogerty
He only has one year left on his contract, Albies still becomes a September call up.
baseball10
Braves fans dont want Phillips. Why
Brixton
hes old, hes blocking Albies and hes bad
baseball10
Sounded wrong. Questioning the Braves motive in this deal
krillin
Why? They already have Sean Rodriguez
kidbryant
He is out for up yo 5 months with a bad shoulder from a car wreck.
redsfanman
YES PLEASE! PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE!!!
Gogerty
Interesting how it will happen now. Love to see what the team gives up for him?
00944
Probably wouldn’t lose too much talent for him. He’s not what he used to be
Freex19
What do the braves need from phillips? They have albies waiting in the ranks but if he isnt ready rodriguez and peterson can handle it until he is
seamaholic
This is a straight dump. Reds pay most of salary, get a minor prospect from Braves. Braves hope he hits some dingers and then flip him at the deadline for a slightly better prospect.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Rodriguez was injured in the car crash and out for 3-5 months as reported by rosenthal. Albies is coming back from significant injury. It’s a year left on his contact so he’s really not blocking or costing the braves anything.
giantsfan8
For who!?
bbritton209
Please decline it! Braves fans don’t want him. We’ve got too much in the pipeline for 2B (not to mention Rodriguez) for this to happen. For us there is no prospect worth departing with. That’s not an insult to BP just not a fit for us. Not now.
tedturnerproduct
I like it. Hopefully we’re not giving up too much…ideally we’re offloading some salary, but I’m not holding my breath there.
In either case, there goes my wishful Chase Utley theory.
tedturnerproduct
Nvm that I missed the news Utley signed back with the Dodgers yesterday
Brixton
..
metseventually
Lol pls
rols1026
This makes so much sense for the Reds. Clears a spot for Peraza or Dilson Herrera. Why the Braves are blocking Albies when they also already have Sean Rodriguez is beyond me.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Rodriguez our 3-5 months. Albies is coming back from significant injury. One year is not blocking anyone.
bravesiowafan
Let’s hope this doesn’t go through unless it’s a give away. Still not fond of BP taking up valuable roster space
matthewalan09
BP accepted
AUTiger7222
Braves are close to landing Brandon Phillips. At least he’s a great fielder. Makes up for him being such an average hitter..
But seriously, can’t say that I’m happy about this news. Also, one note on Rodriguez, Braves are better with Rodriguez at 3B and Phillips at 2B than they are currently with Garcia at 3B and Rodriguez at 2B.
Sid Bream
You are being serious?
“Makes up for him being such an average hitter..” Really?
A 2nd baseman with a career ave of .275 is an “average hitter”. Well i’ll take that ‘average hitter’ everyday, even though he may be in slight decline. Over his past 11 seasons he has 70+ rbi’s or more in 8 of those seasons, the other three were 51, 59, and 64 respectively. Sounds pretty ‘average’ to me for a 2nd baseman.
davidcoonce74
You’re using batting average and RBI to assign offensive value? Ok. Phillips drew 15 walks last season. And he can’t really field anymore.
Ronnie
This is not gonna block Albies. He needs more time in AAA and will be called up later in season. Shoring up the defense and a name for the open of the new stadium. Rodriquez is an utility guy and can play 3rd and be the 4th outfielder.
Coltbrave87
Ken Rosenthal Reported that Sean Rodriguez’s surgery wasn’t minor and that he will be out 3-5 months…Definitely adds clarity to the move…BP becomes the everyday 2nd basemen and Peterson becomes the Utility role till Rodriguez comes back.
The baseball kid
The braves have to do a better rebuild than that to become competitors
bbritton209
Sean Rodriguez will need surgery and will be out 3-5 months. That’s why they are making this trade. Not happy about it because I don’t think BP is a good fit for us but at least I know WHY they are doing it.
krillin
I didn’t know about the surgery for Rodriguez. This makes a little more sense now. Peterson definitely a weak link in the Braves offense last year
AUTiger7222
Yep, apparently it’s a result of the car wreck he had.
woodhead1986
If Phillips had approved the trade to the Nats last year, the NL east would be so different. The Nats would not have signed Murphy, and he more then likely would have ended up with an AL team. The Nats would have been FAR weaker, perhaps even enough for the Mets to take the division. If nothing else, it would have deprived the Nats of a premier hitter for 3 years and really made life sweeter for the Mets and their fans. so, screw you dat dude for making life suck more for us!
Thronson5
Very interested in seeing what the Braves look like next year. They’ve made some moves. Not sure how those moves will work out but they are definitely trying.
The Adrian Beltre
Thought it could possibly be a Touissaint type deal…
opethsdeliverance
I like the move but curious what the Braves gave up. Looks like the Braves might want to give Ozzie a few more months. Who knows! They could always let him play third and maybe give him some playing time there in the minors. Or maybe they try Phillips at third. Just please get rid of Garcia!
RePete
Phillips is still a decent player. He would help a contender. Not sure the Braves are that team.
BravosFan
Dang! I thought we dodged that bullet already.
houseoflords44
Albies wasn’t going to start the season with the Braves any way. They want him to spend more time in AAA. Peterson isn’t n every day player & with Rodriguez out, Phillips makes a lot of sense. He’s still a solid player & he’s a good teammate. It’s not like Phillips has 4 years left on his contract. It’s a good short-term move for Atlanta
scbravesfan
I guess some people don’t read the whole article before they post. I, being a life long Braves fan, am on the fence with this, I would be satisfied signing Kelly Johnson & let him platoon w/ Jace. But, I can see Coppy bringing BP in, then he has one heck of a yr. Then we trade him at the deadline even if we are still in it, b/c OA should be going good by then.