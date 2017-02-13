D-Backs, Brian Matusz Agree To Minor League Deal

The Diamondbacks have agreed to a minor league contract with former Orioles left-hander Brian Matusz, reports Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com (via Twitter). Matusz is a client of Excel Sports.

The 30-year-old southpaw logged just nine innings in the Majors last season and allowed a troubling 14 runs on 17 hits and nine walks with three strikeouts. Most of his season was spent in minors with the Orioles and the Cubs, with the latter of those two teams briefly stretching Matusz back out as a starter. Matusz once ranked among the game’s top 10 prospects (per Baseball America) as a starting pitcher, but he found the greatest success of his big league career in the Orioles’ bullpen.

From 2013-15, Matusz made 186 relief appearances and tossed 151 2/3 innings with a 3.32 ERA, 9.4 K/9 and 3.1 BB/9 in Baltimore. During that time, left-handed opponents batted just .190/.245/.320 against him. Arizona executives Mike Hazen, Amiel Sawdaye and Jared Porter have all seen Matusz pitch a great deal, dating back to their time with Matusz’s former division-rival Red Sox. Beyond that, the Snakes have just one experienced lefty in their bullpen in Andrew Chafin. Steve Hathaway is the only other southpaw reliever on the 40-man roster, so Matusz could have a chance to break camp with the team if he delivers a strong performance in Spring Training.