Minor MLB Transactions: 2/5/17

- The Tigers have signed left-handed reliever Mike Zagurski to a minor league contract, tweets Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com. Th 34-year-old will now return to the States after spending the past two seasons in Japan, where he pitched to a 4.15 ERA with 9.4 K/9 against 4.9 BB/9 in combined 47 2/3 innings with Hiroshima and Yokohama. Previously, Zagurski logged 75 1/3 major league innings of 7.05 ERA ball with four teams from 2007-13. He has fared far better at the Triple-A level, having recorded a 2.86 ERA and 12.0 K/9 against 4.2 BB/9 in 238 2/3 frames.
geg42
What did he show them in Hiroshima with a walk rate that went up? Do they have an even tighter strike zone in that Japanese league?