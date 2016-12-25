Transaction Retrospection: The Daniel Murphy Signing

It has been one year and one day since the Nationals inked Daniel Murphy to a three-year, $37.5MM contract. Murphy wasn’t exactly a hotly pursued target for D.C., which had previously pushed hard for free-agent Ben Zobrist, chatted with Howie Kendrick about a deal, and nearly consummated a swap with the Reds to acquire Brandon Phillips.
Having explored those other avenues, but found none availing, the Nats struck a Christmas Eve pact that seemed at the time to represent a solid price tag (even with the sacrifice of a draft pick) for a quality player. But expectations were relatively restrained. While Murphy’s torrid late-2015 work had certainly raised his profile, it perhaps hadn’t fundamentally changed his perception around the league. His own former team, the Mets, were content pocketing a draft selection and dealing for a replacement in Neil Walker, and obviously there wasn’t sufficient interest for him to garner even a fourth guaranteed season entering his age-31 campaign.
Needless to say, the arrangement worked out much better than anyone thought possible. In retrospect, Murphy’s unbelievable postseason performance — including a ridiculous 1.462 OPS and seven home runs over 39 plate appearances in the NLDS and NLCS — was a harbinger of things to come.
In 2016, Murphy went from a solid hitter on a hot streak to one of the game’s most productive batsmen. Across 582 plate appearances, he slashed .347/.390/.595 and struck 25 home runs to go with a league-leading 47 doubles. While he still graded poorly in the field, Murphy rated well as a baserunner (though he doesn’t try to steal nearly as often as he used to) and managed to rack up 5.5 fWAR while landing second in the N.L. M.V.P. voting. And though he wasn’t quite as spectacular in his five postseason games for the Nats as he had been for the Mets, Murphy still recorded seven hits, five walks, and six RBI in his 22 postseason plate appearances in 2016.
The remaining two years left on Murphy’s deal now appear to represent quite a valuable asset for Washington. Though the backloaded structure means that there’s still $29.5MM to go, there’s little question that Murphy could command a much greater sum were he back on the open market — which might well have happened had he taken the qualifying offer issued to him by the Mets. That’s all gravy for the Nats, who have already received equivalent value for the entire commitment out of Murphy’s first year.
Things worked out well enough for New York, too. Walker turned in a productive year, though he did ultimately require back surgery that put a premature end to his 2016 season. And unlike Murphy, Walker stuck around; he remains a member of the organization after accepting the QO earlier this offseason. It certainly wouldn’t rate as a huge surprise if he ends up out-producing the man he replaced in 2017.
There’s no direct takeaway from the Murphy signing, but there are a few broader points that it supports. For one thing, notions of upside and floor may well be overstated; Murphy was signed for his steady consistency at the plate, but ended up showing that his apparent late-2015 hot streak was really a reflection of a change in hitting capacity. Whether it’s sustainable, of course, is anyone’s guess; as Murphy’s big season also shows, baseball remains full of surprises even in an age of advanced statistics. And for the free agents who remain unsigned this time around, along with the teams that will ultimately sign them? Well, there’s probably still some money left to be found, and some diamonds still lying in the rough.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
overratedsandy
MLBTRDRS Why? Why? Why? On Christmas Day no-less. Why must you rub salt in our wounds? The Grinch Sandy toiled with Daniel like a Cat with a string and cut him loose. Must you really remind Us Daniel Murphy Fans how cruel/inept/stupid Sandy is/was/will-be?
Jeff Todd
I always felt the Walker trade, combined with recouping a draft pick for Murphy, was a brilliant move.
overratedsandy
Giving a MVP candidate to your rival? Their Draft Pick by the way is a so-so prospect who had to have surgery. Daniel lead his team deeper to the Playoffs than the Mets did.
Jeff Todd
Nobody knew that at the time.
Reflect
Mets should have, considering they had inside intel on it. Sandy even admitted to knowing Murphy was improved.
And none of that matters because Murph without the improvement is still worth 37 mil.
The Walker trade was great but the moves were not exclusionary of each other.
overratedsandy
Sorry to be one-of-those people. However I always knew he was special (All flaws, warts and all).. He was a knucklehead but he was a knucklehead with ALL HEART. He lead the team through the Playoffs and showed his worth. He stood up and stands up when others can’t. I thought his breakthrough year was indicative of what was ahead for him. Sandy never wanted him to stay and valued this pick a lot more than Daniel. Not everything can be quantified and digitalized especially Heart and Will.
mattblaze13
I did. I’m a Yankee fan I called it. I said murph was going to bat .560 with 7 homeruns in the 19 games Washington played against the Mets this year and he basically did it, .413 with 7 bombs. And do you know why he did it, because the Mets and the Jets have the same problem. Horrendous coaching on the offensive of side of the ball mixed with poor pennypinching decisions coming from upper management. Things aren’t going to change until they both change owners, otherwise the bad decisions will just keep coming every year.
overratedsandy
Agree with eveyrthing about you except that you root for the other team.
cxcx
True, especially factoring in that they only had a guy they were looking to be rid of for him.
“It certainly wouldn’t rate as a huge surprise if he ends up out-producing the man he replaced in 2017.”
While maybe technically true (due to “huge”), it would indeed be a very big surprise if Walker coming off injury has a better year than Murphy having emerged as one of the best hitters in baseball.
Jeff Todd
Well, I did include that qualifier (“huge”) for several reasons. But historically, Walker was as good or better at the plate. Even accepting that Murphy is clearly the better hitter at this stage, there’s a decent chance that Walker outperforms him just due to luck, health, etc.
KIBM
Be Zobrist huh? interesting
Jeff Todd
Excuse: it’s Christmas day.
Reflect
It’s everyone’s Christmas dream to be Zobrist
Reflect
It should be a new marketing campaign tbh
mitt24
Come on Jeff! Be Zobrist?
Reflect
Mets were dumb to let him go. Maybe other teams had no reason to be high on him, but the Mets – the team that employed him for years and also employed the coach that fixed him -should have known, period.
overratedsandy
Agree with you 100%..They never had any interest/intention to resign him. Too much $$$$.
beauvandertulip
Also who is Neal Walker? Pretty sure his name is Neil Walker.
Jeff Todd
Neal Huntington has forever ruined my spelling of Neil Walker.