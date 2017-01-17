Blue Jays To Re-Sign Jose Bautista

2:35pm: Bautista receives a $18MM guarantee, per Steve Phillips of MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM (Twitter link). The maximum value of the deal — with incentives and the consecutive mutual options — is $60MM.
1:53pm: The Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with free-agent outfielder Jose Bautista, according to reports from Baseball Prospectus Toronto (Twitter link) and Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (via Twitter). It’s a one-year deal that includes at least one mutual option, and could reportedly extend to three total seasons in duration. Bautista will receive a guarantee that exceeds the $17.2MM qualifying offer value, per Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (via Twitter), assuming he passes his physical.
Bautista was said to be nearing a reunion with the Jays, who’ll plug his bat back into the middle of their order for at least one more season. At the outset of the offseason, Bautista had declined a QO from the organization, which set the stage for Toronto to recoup draft compensation if he signed elsewhere. Instead, the team will give up that possible first-round pick in order to fill the noticeable void that remained in right field.
The signing brings to an end — for now, at least — what has been a lengthy dance between the organization and the player who was perhaps most singularly associated with it. Both Bautista and fellow slugger Edwin Encarnacion were reclamation projects that turned into stars in Toronto. After performing admirably under their respective extensions, both hit the market when they were unable to reach new long-term accords. Though the Jays pursued Encarnacion, he spurned their initial efforts and ended up joining the Indians when Toronto pivoted to add DH Kendrys Morales.
Bautista, though, will be back in the fold. Now, the attention will turn back to the field of play. The 36-year-old has long delivered a potent blend of top-end plate discipline and outstanding power. But while he maintained the former in 2016, his power output dipped. He ended the year with 22 home runs and a .217 isolated slugging percentage — each of which represented his lowest marks since 2009, the year before his remarkable breakout.
Of course, that was still a plenty productive offensive campaign; Bautista checked in at about 20% above the league-average hitter. Though he made more soft contact than has been his custom (21.3%), he also posted a career-best 41.0% hard-contact rate. If he’s able to maintain the lion’s share of his pop while continuing to display an impeccable batting eye and excellent contact ability, then Bautista ought to continue to produce. If he can boost the power back to its typical levels, then there’s plenty of upside here for the Jays. Of course, there’s also a slight downside scenario — though it’s curbed by the nature of the arrangement — in the event that 2016 represents a turning point for an aging player.
Really, there’s plenty of reason to bet on Bautista’s bat, at least to some extent. The real question is whether there’s enough left there to make up for his declines elsewhere. Typically a solid defender in right, Bautista has drawn negative reviews from both UZR and DRS for his glovework in each of the last two seasons. And he checked in with a very poor -5.2 BsR rating for his efforts on the bases last year.
Bautista did need to rehab and return from a mid-season toe injury, which surely didn’t help. Aside from that malady and a 2012 wrist injury, both of which were acute issues, he has been a pillar of fitness and durability. Though there has been plenty of debate about the wisdom of a long-term investment, given Bautista’s age, those concerns largely go out the window in that shorter-term, flexible scenario that the sides seemingly landed at.
Of course, Bautista was long said to be hoping for a much greater guarantee. He and the Jays’ new front office engaged in extension discussions this time last year, but he wasn’t willing to move off of a number well in excess of $100MM over five years. While there was little chance that he’d reach that level of contract after his relatively unsuccessful 2016 season, Bautista still seemed a reasonable bet to achieve a strong, multi-year commitment heading into the offseason. MLBTR predicted he could command $51MM over three years, while noting that a one-year, make-good scenario remained a plausible outcome.
Toronto seems likely to plug Bautista back into right field, though perhaps he’ll also see time at first base — which is currently set to be manned mostly by Justin Smoak, who typically struggles against left-handed pitching. Fellow signee Steve Pearce might also get some time in right and at first, with Morales likely occupying the DH slot on a more-or-less full-time basis while Ezequiel Carrera and Melvin Upton form a platoon in left alongside regular center fielder Kevin Pillar.
DRAM2500
‘Bout time!
bbatardo
Do mutual options ever get picked up? Seems rare.. so essentially 1 year deal haha
rols1026
Never. This is a one year deal.
ryguytheflyguy
@bbatardo, rols1026 is right. Mutual options are NEVER picked up. Either the player performs well and opts out to seek a bigger payday in free agency, or he performs poorly, and the team doesn’t want to pay him for mediocrity the following season.
yankees500
I hope he learned lesson. Don’t be a cocky self centered ball player and you just might get paid.
skrockij89
Exceeds the $17.2MM QO? So they outbid themselves?
Cedric Lee
not sure if you know how qualifying offers work…just because you made the guy a qualifying offer doesn’t mean he has to accept it. in this case he rejected so if the jays wanted to re-sign him they have to offer more money (unless his market collapses completely). many players reject qualifying offers and receive higher offers. some even sign back with their previous teams like all of the dodgers players did. the jays did not outbid themselves…this is the first free agency bid/offer they made to bautista.
skrockij89
I understand how the QO works. There wasn’t really any market for him because of the all the corner OF’s on the market and the QO attached to him. No other team would pay more than $17.2MM and sacrifice a pick for him.
rols1026
That’s just not even close to true.
rols1026
Dumbest comment on the internet today
mcdusty31
Take it easy keyboard warrior
CompanyAssassin
get’em dusty
Bob Smiley
why would the jays pay him more than the qualify offer? he Clearly has no buyers.
Luigi Vampa
Actually he reportedly had received offers from O’s, Rays and possibly Cleveland.
jacobywankenobi
The O’s told him they wouldn’t sign him because their fans hate him lol
dwilson10
The O’s had possible interest in Bautista because his market was declining. That is a huge difference from receiving an offer from the O’s.
ryguytheflyguy
No way Bautista was ever going to wind up in Baltimore after Duquette’s comments. You can’t turn back from stuff like that. It was a real amateur move on Duquette’s part, if you ask me.
Remember when that fool was almost our Team President instead of the clearly superior Mark Shapiro? Sheeesh! We really dodged a bullet there!
dwilson10
That’s way too much money to pay for Bautista. Why pay more than the QO? I’m sure none of the other offers given to him were more than 1/11 or 1/12, if that high.
Cedric Lee
im sure the jays are more aware of bautista’s current market and offers he has received than you are lol
Billy McCreight
If you think anyone legitimately offered Jose Bautista 11 million for 1 season, than you have a serious misunderstanding of how free agency works. You get paid more per year when there are less years. You can get paid less per year when there are more years (more stability means they’ll be more flexible to take less money)
ryguytheflyguy
They paid more than the QO to ensure that they could keep him to a 1yr deal (the mutual options are irrelevant, since they never get picked up). You always have to up the AAV when cutting back on term. Bautista on a 1yr deal is EXACTLY what this team needs. Allows us to remain competitive in 2017 and make another playoff push, and bridges the gap to our younger stars in the minors (Alford, Pompey, Smith Jr. Gurriel Jr., etc), while also not handcuffing us financially from making splashy moves in the free agent frenzy that will be 2018.
padnastikador
That’s appropriate. Now the biggest D-bag in baseball can continue to play in front of the biggest D-bag fans in baseball. He better hit well. If he doesn’t, he better watch out for flying beer bottles and trash.
ryguytheflyguy
C’mon mate, no need for the harsh words here. I’ll agree that I’m not a huge fan of Bautista’s attitude either, but no need to insult an entire country full of people.
Fans throw beer and do stupid things at ALL baseball parks. Just take a quick minute to pause and reflect before spewing such toxic vitriol next time.
Hank Murphy
Beat it punk.
You can hate Bautista, I don’t like him either, but I bet the crowds at a Blue Jays game have the lowest level of criminal activity and violent actions of any mlb crowd.
CompanyAssassin
Throwing beer bottles and trash may not qualify under violent or criminal activity but it still is present crappy and rather petty.
davbee
You mean you’ll be playing this year, pad?
ryguytheflyguy
Hey, man. I’m no fan of Bautista’s attitude either, but there’s no need to attack an entire country full of fans. Please take a moment to reflect before you spew out such toxic vitriol in the future…
CompanyAssassin
I see no value in bautista what so ever.
ryguytheflyguy
The actions of a few misguided people doesn’t merit a blanket statement that all Torontonians are horrible people. People have legitimately been KILLED at other baseball parks (Philadelphia, Boston, San Fran, Chicago). While I don’t defend the actions of the select few who threw beer and garbage, there’s no need to talk trash about an entire city of people. Please give your head a shake before posting, mate.