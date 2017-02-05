Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Cards, O’s, A’s, Jays, D-backs, Cubs

This week in baseball blogs…
- The Redbird Daily regards the extension of right-hander Carlos Martinez as a major victory for the Cardinals.
- Camden Depot expects Orioles slugger Mark Trumbo to take steps backward this year.
- A’s Farm chats with Athletics president Dave Kaval.
- BP Toronto explains how Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar could improve offensively.
- Inside the ’Zona isn’t optimistic about the Diamondbacks’ chances of trading outfielder Yasmany Tomas.
- The Third Man In interviews and profiles Louisville left-hander/first baseman Brendan McKay, one of the premier prospects in this year’s draft class.
- The Swinging Strike likens newly acquired Cubs right-hander Eddie Butler to Jake Arrieta.
- Bleeding Royal Blue analyzes Kansas City’s lineup based on its Steamer projections.
- Angelswin.com evaluates the Halos’ bench options.
- Pirates Breakdown opines that the Bucs won’t lack for storylines in 2017.
- NYRDCAST takes a look at the punishment the Cardinals received for hacking the Astros.
- Outside Pitch MLB has a piece on one of the newest Brewers, power-hitting first baseman Eric Thames.
- Two Strike Approach: A Baseball Podcast previews the 2017 Red Sox.
- Mets Daddy wants no part of outfielder Michael Conforto at first base.
- Call To the Pen ranks the American League West going into 2017.
- Clubhouse Corner wonders how Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will maximize the value of his prospects.
- Chin Music Baseball delves into Rangers second baseman Roughned Odor’s unique 2016 season.
- North Shore Nine asks if the Pirates’ Jordy Mercer is the worst starting shortstop in the majors.
- Jays From the Couch argues that Toronto right fielder Jose Bautista isn’t regressing.
- Mets 360 compares left-handed relievers Jerry Blevins, Boone Logan and Craig Breslow.
- Baseball Hot Corner suggests that the Indians could be World Series favorites.
- The Runner Sports lists the Yankees’ five biggest infield storylines heading into spring training.
- Underthought (second in a two-part series) looks back on Bill James’ top 100 first baseman rankings of all-time, which were last updated in 2001, and tries to figure out which recent players would be worthy of inclusion on a new list.
- Call To The Pen believes the Phillies are halfway to a core four with center fielder Odubel Herrera and third baseman Maikel Franco.
- Think Blue Planning Committee looks at a potential battle for a roster spot among the Dodgers’ Darin Ruf, Scott Van Slyke and Rob Segedin.
- Jays Journal looks into whether Toronto should try to sign free agent outfielder Angel Pagan.
- Random Ranger Fan expects Texas to extend ace Yu Darvish, who’s scheduled to become a free agent next winter.
- Real McCoy Minor News talks with Indians outfield prospect Oscar Gonzalez.
- RSNSTATS details the American League’s long-running offensive superiority over the National League.
- Notes From the Sally previews the 2017 Greeneville Drive, the Red Sox’s South Atlantic League affiliate.
- Pinstriped Prospects advises the Yankees to trade infielder/outfielder Rob Refsnyder.
- Wayniac Nation names the 10 best players to never win a World Series.
- The Point of Pittsburgh assembles a roster based on the best hitting seasons of individual Pirates since 1989.
- The Unbalanced breaks down Pool A of the World Baseball Classic.
- The K Zone advocates for an international draft.
- The Runner Sports profiles Astros catcher Tyler Heineman.
- MLB Reports writes that the Rays should play three series a year in Montreal.
- Clutchlings highlights Blue Jays prospects who could make spring training impacts.
Please send submissions to ZachBBWI @gmail.com.
Leave a Reply
Please login to leave a reply.
Log in Register