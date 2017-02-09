Marlins Reportedly Have “Handshake Agreement” To Sell Team

The Marlins have a “handshake agreement” in place to sell the team to a New York-based real estate developer for the price of $1.6 billion, reports Mike Ozanian of Forbes. Ozanian cites two anonymous sources that claim to have been told by Marlins president David Samson that the deal is in place. The $1.6 billion price tag would be more than 10 times the $158MM price at which owner Jeffrey Loria purchased the team back in 2002.
The hangup in the reported agreement for the time being is that the potential buyer does not have enough liquid assets to make the purchase, as the majority of his net worth is tied up in real estate investments. Allowing this buyer to purchase the team would require more debt than Major League Baseball would be comfortable with, per Ozanian.
As Ozanian points out, the Dodgers’ current ownership group took on an enormous amount of debt when buying the team for $2 billion, but Guggenheim Baseball Management also had hundred of millions of dollars in hedge fund money and a $6 billion television agreement that dwarfs the Marlins’ current contract with Fox Sports Florida.
Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald writes that he reached out to Samson in light of the Forbes report but was met with a reply of, “no comment at all.” There have been reports since December that Loria could consider a sale of the team, with Ozanian reporting at the time that Loria sought a $1.7 billion price tag. In Ozanian’s latest report, he notes that Solamere Capital considered purchasing the club and had been discussing a $1.4 billion price with Loria.
A sale of the Marlins would bring to a close one of the most controversial ownership tenures in recent history. Loria has been widely panned by both fans and the media for an unwillingness to spend on the on-field product, orchestrating multiple fire sales even after winning the World Series in 2003 and opening a new, taxpayer-funded stadium in 2012. As Vocativ’s Joe Lemire points out (on Twitter), if the sale of the team does ultimately go through, Loria will have paid just $15.5MM of the $325MM that is owed to star right fielder Giancarlo Stanton on his exceptionally backloaded 13-year contract.
Comments
Brixton
Maybe the Marlins actually have a fighting chance at being a competent organization now. Completely get rid of everyone in the front office and start over
ThePriceWasRight
best news if you are a marlins or baseball fan. Lori’s tight nit purse strings have hurt this team and his constant getting involved in day to day matters has been brutal.
southi
I’d have to imagine that the people of South Florida would be very happy if the sale goes through and the team stays in Miami (which I’d expect it to do for quite some time). Personally I’ve never been a fan of Loria’s and have always thought that whatever he touched in baseball was tainted (in my opinion he helped kill the Expos in Montreal as well).
RedSoxFan2017
Are they going to move the team?
Brixton
MLB would veto that so quickly. They just used tax dollars to build a new stadium
RedSoxFan2017
Good point, would love to see a team move though.
SamFuldsFive
Why?
ratchetpoobis
just put the white sox or A’s in montreal and call em the expos
patburn
I don’t think baseball would. Baseball doesn’t care about the tax payers. They care about money and Miami is making them nothing.
jakem59
And trying to move a team with a brand new lease in a brand new tax payer stadium would cost a fortune in legal fees and be a PR nightmare for the league. Miami is going nowhere.
jlv3gem
Not sure MLB cares about where people’s tax dollars go; unless it’s for their benefit
a1544
That’s ridiculous. They just built a stadium
ib6ub9
Best thing that could happen for the team!
baseball10
Loria what a clown. A very rich clown but at least he will be gone
BlueSkyLA
He’s a much richer clown now.
Kirby34
Thank the Lord!!
arcadia Ldogg
Great news. Get the deal done and move the team to Las Vegas.
FloridaMan1988
Yeah not gonna happen #KeepDreaming
RedSoxFan2017
Why Vegas? Montreal would probably be a better location
kongrallyjunkie
That would be pretty funny considering Loria was sold the Marlins in exchange for running the Expos into the ground.
embehr
“a New York-based real estate developer ”
Did the Marlins just sell the team to Donald Trump?
JDGoat
Oh god no!
Brandon Sans
Make the Marlins Great Again!
Marc_from_Brooklyn
Not that far-fetched, other than his new job. The earlier possible buyer, Solamere Capital, happens to be Mitt Romney’s investment fund. No shortage of multi-billionaire real estate developers here, though. Perhaps it’s one of the guys from Trump’s infrastructure council?
disadvantage
We’re gonna build a baseball team, and we’re gonna make the fans pay for it.
brewpackbuckbadg
Exactly what I thought.
ratchetpoobis
*mattingly gets fired and john rocker replaces him*
Boof
The budget is gonna be yuge
rols1026
Outside of those 2 World Series wins, this could be the best day in Marlins franchise history of this report is true. Loria has been holding this team down for years.
rols1026
Did MLBTR get rid of the up and down votes? Or is it just not appearing for me for some reason?
Steve Adams
They’re appearing for me. How are you viewing the site at the moment?
rols1026
I’m currently on the mobile site. This is the first time I haven’t seen the votes. Not sure if others are experiencing this or if it’s something on my end.
Reflect
They work for me also, but they don’t exist on the mobile app, if you’re using that.
rols1026
I’m using the mobile site, not the app. This is the first time I haven’t seen them.
casualatlfan
Yep, they’re not showing up on the mobile site. It’s just fine with the regular site, though.
jordanjee
It’s the same team who owned Planet Hollywood. It will be the Planet Hollywood Marlins starting in 2018.
RunDMC
Thank you, Jesus! Marlins just became relevant again.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Happy for you Marlin Fans. All it took was him destroying the whole farm and not wanting to touch Stanton’s back end of that contract.. He really should never own another MLB team ever again.
RunDMC
And they don’t want anything to do with Mark Cuban owning a team, yet Loria keeps his shenanigans going.
I hope the new owners ceremoniously blow-up that awful “art” piece in CF on Stanton’s first HR. Go ahead and draw up the press release and label is a “mechanical malfunction”. Please, for the love of “art”.
mike156
What an incredible deal. Loria owns a struggling franchise in Montreal that MLB wants to be out of. He swaps it in a complex deal that places John Henry as owner of Red Sox, and Loria in Miami–with a part of the $158M advanced to Loria in an interest free loan from MLB. Then he convinces the taxpayer to pay for most of his new stadium. MLB keeps shoveling money at him, most of which he doesn’t spend. Then he sells for 10X the purchase price.
If I am Loria, I’m laughing at how I got to use everyone else’s money while running a bargain-basement operation. My first call is the Hall of Famer Bud Selig, who, in his interest to leave Montreal, satisfy politicians with a team in Washington, and help his buddies Loria and John Henry…made all this possible.
Amazing.
Num1PatsFan4Lyfe
It was me. I bought them. Financed 100%. $0 down, 0% interest. 1,000 year term. So happy for myself. First order of action – move to a baseball town, get a real team name, get some manlier colors.
BlueSkyLA
Remember when $2.1B was way too much to pay for the Dodgers?
mrnatewalter
Would the $1.6B sale include the asset of the stadium? If so, shouldn’t part of that money from the sale (assuming it goes through) go back to the city?
Surely we can’t let owners con cities into building them stadiums AND collecting on it as an asset in a sale.
Xalz
Stadium deals that are mostly taxpayer financed have lease agreements and payments. And the parking proceeds, usually, go entirely to the taxpayers if they own the parking. I seriously doubt they financed the stadium and transferred any portion of ownership to the Marlins.
theruns
Pretty tough to succeed in a market where nobody goes to the games, watches the games, or cares about the team. It’s the epitome of a dead market. The only way they can succeed is with a Tampa budget.
The level of interest in baseball for the south Florida area is about as low as it gets. Nobody cares.
JD396
The level of interest in local MLB baseball teams in Florida is astoundingly low. Which is weird because Florida is very much a baseball state otherwise.
theruns
Their TV ratings are lol worthy.
They lose to syndicated fishing shows.
Most of the fans at the game are transient fans of the opposing team.
The stadium is in a terrible area which is really, really difficult to get to. They only put it there because it’s a notoriously politically corrupt neighborhood where the good lord only knows who got paid off what. Loria is pretty much a thief, the entire thing is a disgrace to MLB.
Also their long term contract outlook is horrible, whoever picks up the tab on this mess is going to have to sell off right away.
It’s just difficult to come up with a viable business model in a city where nobody wants or cares about your product.
kc38
Whoever is buying is most likely aiming at big picture for the land near and around the park to make even more money by the property in the area. Gonna make the whole thing better.
kc38
They are trying to get you to just look at the team but it’s Miami they can make even more money on being the reality company they are
lesterdnightfly
“It’s just difficult to come up with a viable business model in a city where nobody wants or cares about your product.”
That is, unless you do a Fleece ‘n’ Grease: Fleece the taxpayers to pay for an atrocious plastic stadium, and Grease the palms of the local and state politicians to allow you to do so.
You listening, Arizona D’backs?
Teufelshunde4
The schmuck with tab is Miami tax payers. i forget the terms of deal.. think ballpark around a billion for that stadium when its paid off.
Reflect
Thats cause most of the people in the Miami area are way too high to care. It would be like a baseball team in Las Vegas. (like…. within the actual city, not just near it).
I think north and Central Florida could definitely support a baseball team. Tampa would be more successful if their stadium wasn’t located so terribly. They have a ton of fans (I live in Florida), but their stadium is out on the outskirts near the coast. The drive is horrendous and not convenient or located near anything else useful.
Central Florida supports other sports teams (Orlando Magic, and whatever the soccer team is called) quite well so I strongly believe a baseball team with a more sensible location would thrive here.
kbarr888
“Nobody Goes To The Games” because they built the stadium in one of the most “crime-frequent” neighborhoods in Florida!!! They should have built it up in Delray Beach (the alternate site), and the stadium would be full (or close) for every game.
It’s the Miami crowd that doesn’t like Baseball……….Other places Love It!!!
dannyd2210
It’s probably Marlins Man?
slider32
Maybe Jeter is in on it!
ScruffyTheJanitor
Buyer Odds:
Stephen Ross: 7-1
Farley-Speyer family: 7-1
Sheldon Solow: 5-1
Rich LeFreak: 2-1
Donald Trump: Off The Board
RiverCatsFilms
Funny
Marc_from_Brooklyn
A friend just reminded me that Steve Ross owns the Dolphins.. Otherwise, he’d probably be the favorite. LeFrak’s assets are mostly here in housing. I’d think the favorites would be developers with South Florida properties like Ross or Michael Stern.
mrnatewalter
Ross could still own the Marlins, because both the Marlins and the Dolphins are in the same city.
He couldn’t own the Braves and the Dolphins.
Reflect
The fact that he owns the Marlins seems like a pro, not a con. MLB likes veteran owners with a public history of not being psychotic.
MLB would be far more comfortable approving a sale to someone who’s already owned a sports team for a while.
flapadresfan4
I’ve heard there might be some vacation property in Quebec Loria might be interested in…….
lesterdnightfly
I want to buy them too, but my liquid assets aren’t quite up there yet either. That .03 percent 2017 COLA for Social Security benefits left me a little shy of $1.6 billion. But do I still have a chance?
RiverCatsFilms
They moving soon
vtadave
Add him to the dirtbag owners who sold and are filthy rich:
Frank McCourt
Donald Sterling
Jeffrey Loria
JFactor
Omg this is way needed
jleve618
I love that picture. I bet he’s selling the team in that phonecall.
lesterdnightfly
Sounds like the kind of “handshake agreement” that calls for a thorough antibacterial hand wash.
larry48
new general manager manager and coaches for 2017 or 2018?
slider32
To bad it wasn’t the Rays, they need to be re-located. At ;least Loria won a few world series!
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Lots of Pirates fans are jealous.
Evan
New York based real estate? Donald J Trump? #MaketheMarlinsGreatAgain