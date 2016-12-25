Poll: Dubious December Decisions

With an action-packed December on the verge of ending (happy holidays, MLBTR fans!), the most entertaining moments of Major League Baseball’s Hot Stove season have likely passed. As evidenced by what’s left of a free agent class that was uninspiring from the outset, the majority of this winter’s top available players have already found new homes. On the trade front, it’s possible we won’t see any more blockbusters, though this month’s Winter Meetings certainly brought a couple memorable ones that will hugely impact the involved franchises for years to come.
Of all the transactions that have taken place in December, there are a few which arguably stand out as head-scratchers. We’ll touch on a trio of those moves below and ask the readers to share their opinions via the poll and comments section:
Nationals send a prospect haul to the White Sox for outfielder Adam Eaton: Both sides made out well in this trade from my vantage point, but the Nationals have drawn criticism for surrendering two of MLB.com’s Top 100 prospects, right-handers Lucas Giolito (No. 3) and Reynaldo Lopez (No. 38), and 2016 first-round righty Dane Dunning to acquire Eaton. After making the deal at the Winter Meetings, Nationals president and general manager Mike Rizzo told predecessor Jim Bowden (now of ESPN and Sirius XM) that he was “getting barbecued.” Bowden is one of Rizzo’s most outspoken critics in this case, as he regards it as the “worst trade” he has ever seen (via Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post).
If you’re to believe wins above replacement, the well-rounded Eaton has been among the majors’ most valuable outfielders during his three full major league seasons, having combined for 12.8 fWAR and 15.3 rWAR in 1,933 plate appearances dating back to 2014. The 28-year-old also possesses one of the sport’s most team-friendly contracts for an established player, which made it all the more reasonable for rebuilding Chicago to demand a ransom in return. Eaton is controllable for the next five seasons, including club options in 2020 and ’21, at a maximum value of $38MM. He and Bryce Harper should form two-thirds of an excellent outfield in D.C. for at least two seasons (Harper will be a free agent after the 2018 campaign), though the latter’s presence in right will force Eaton to center. Eaton’s coming off a season in which he was an elite defender in right with a major league-high 23.1 Ultimate Zone Rating and 22 Defensive Runs Saved (second). The metrics haven’t liked Eaton nearly as much in center (minus-21 UZR, minus-8 DRS in 3,115 career innings), which – along with the young pitchers the Nationals lost – has led to skepticism regarding Washington’s half of the trade.
Rockies spend $70MM over five years on Ian Desmond … to play first base? After receiving replacement-level production at first last year from a slew of players (mostly Mark Reynolds), Colorado entered the offseason in desperate need at the position. The Rockies also came into the winter having promised to post a franchise-record payroll in 2017, so the fact that the they prioritized first and allocated big money to it wasn’t a shock. But, instead of adding one of the many first base types available, they weirdly signed Desmond. The career shortstop/outfielder will now occupy the least valuable defensive position on the field, and his bat won’t play as well there as it has at short or in center field. With Texas last season, the 31-year-old Desmond spent the vast majority of his time in center and logged a solid 106 wRC+ (league average for the position in 2016 was 96). If he’d have recorded the same production at first, where the league-average wRC+ was 108, he’d have been a much less appealing offensive cog. Nevertheless, if you’re to believe Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich, Desmond will be their first baseman going forward. Considering both the money the Rockies gave Desmond and the first-round pick they lost to sign him (the eminently valuable 11th overall selection), it comes off as an odd choice.
Yankees reunite with Aroldis Chapman: It was hardly surprising that the Yankees brought back Chapman, whom they traded to the Cubs for star prospect Gleyber Torres at last summer’s deadline, or inked him to a record contract for a reliever. After all, MLBTR predicted he’d secure a five-year, $90MM accord from the Bombers, who ended up giving him an $86MM guarantee over a half-decade. The problem is twofold (and this ignores Chapman’s past domestic violence issues): 1. The Yankees are bent on getting under the luxury tax threshold soon (they’re on track to exceed it for a 15th straight year in 2017), and splurging on a reliever won’t help their cause. 2. The deal grants Chapman the ability to opt out after Year 3, which doesn’t seem to align with their window of contention. New York is amid a retooling phase and has been stockpiling youth as a result, so touted prospects like Torres, Clint Frazier and Jorge Mateo, among others, might not be ready to hit their respective strides for another few years. By then, Chapman could be in another uniform. In the meantime, and in fairness to the Yankees, the flame-throwing left-hander should continue serving as a dominant closer who helps them lock down late-game leads. But whether they’ll have enough of those leads to be a playoff team in the near future is in question.
Comments
mike156
The Yankees spent money–too much of it–but they bought one of the better bottles of wine at the store. Jansen and Melancon also signed for tremendous amounts of money. All three deals are overpays.
JayceInCase
I do not believe in paying that kind of money on closers. Yes, it is nice to have an elite closer, but even a Kimbrel can slide backwards. The truth of the matter is, closer turnover each season due to either injury or performance is about 35%. Best to spend money else where.
Phillies2017
I like the Chapman signing personally.
bravesfan88
I like the Chapman signing also, and I think it was the best signing of the bunch, for a couple of different reasons.
Number one, obviously he brings something no other reliever in the game brings, in 100 mph heat from the left side, and a just nasty slider. So, you pretty much know what you’re getting from Chapman, even as volatile as closers tend to be.
Number two, even if the Yankees are not in contention by the time his opt out nears, they can trade him away for some quakoty premiere talent…again!! lol
To me, it’s easily a win-win for the Yankees, regardless of the talk about their wanting to get under the LT.
Cam
Jim Bowden continually makes idiotic comments. It’s hard to know if he’s saying things just to stir it up and get eyeballs, or if he really is a Muppet. If it’s the latter – no wonder he’s out of a front office job.
basilisk4
It’s difficult to take seriously anything Bowden says. Even if you think this was an overpay for the Nats — and there’s a good case to be made for that — this isn’t even close to “worst trade ever” territory. I can’t even see how you could reasonably claim the Eaton trade is worse than last offseason’s already-infamous trade of Shelby Miller for Inciarte, Swanson, and Blair.
rustyhinge
Bowden was a disgrace in front office. A total low-life. Eaton trade was a big overpay but at least Eaton is a player. Desmond signing is worst move on this list. He’s a strikeout artist that can’t play defense.
Red_Line_9
If the Nationals get Alex Gordon-like production from Eaton the deal won’t look so bad. If that WAR is real then its ok
bravesfan88
One thing to consider though, Eaton is really only a valuable player IF he can play CF at a high level…
The fact Eaton has yet to prove he can play CF at a high level for a sustained period, THAT is what makes this such a questionable move.
I would not call it the worst trade ever, by no means..That’s just absurd, because the jury is still out, and we won’t really know the outcome of this trade for another two or three seasons…
It definitely has the potential to end up becoming Rizzo’s worst trade as the Nats GM though, and maybe that’s what he is implying…or at least I certainly hope so..lol
Heck, for all we know, Giolito, Lopez, and especially Dunning very well might flame out, while Eaton proves to play a passable CF and ends up producing fairly solid numbers with the bat and running the bases…
Right now, anything is possible for this trade, IT WAS JUST MADE; therefore, it is just ridiculous to call it the worst trade ever..
I’m a Braves fan, but even I know Rizzo is usually someone that ends up getting the better end of most his deals…and typically it isn’t even close!! I will wait to pass judgment, giving Rizzo the benefit of the doubt…After all, he genuinely at least deserves that from Nats fans, baseball fans, and analysts alike.
JDGoat
It’s not even going to be 2-3 years, it’ll be 5-6
Jeff Todd
I don’t think that he has to be a high-quality CF to be valuable. I mean, he was an outstanding performer last year while spending most of his time in right. If he continues to produce on offense and is even passable in center, he’d be a quality everyday type player. And he can still shift back to a corner spot in 2018 (if not before, depending upon other players’ health, production, and development).
Red_Line_9
Giolito has lost some luster…no way that deal gets done this time last year. Eaton was about 6 WAR….that shocked me…he doesnt eye test to that. I do think he “potentially” has Alex Gordon type value…the kind of value thats truly underrated. Im not going to make a case the Nats didnt give up a lot…only speaking on Eatons upside. He helps them win a ring it wont matter.
angelsfan4life412
Of the big three closers that were available, I believe the giants got the more consistent. Melancon doesn’t throw 100 but he’s got three nasty pitches
karmlb12
Melancon has only 3 consecutive years of 25+ Saves with a k/9 average over that time of 8.16.
Jansen has 5 consecutive years of at least 25 saves and a k/9 never under 13.
Chapman has 5 consecutive years of at least 33 saves and an average k/9 of 15.7.
There is a reason Melancon cost much less than those two, and both of them have been more consistent than him.
davidcoonce74
But a closer has zero control over how many saves he gets. A save is a stat compiled by managers, not the pitchers themselves.
The real bigger issue with Melancon is that he puts the ball in play more than the other two, and obviously balls in play are riskier than strikeouts. Shouldn’t be a huge problem now, as SF has three very good infield defenders, but could be eventually.
jb226
K/9 is fine and all, but I find your inclusion of saves here completely disingenuous.
You know why Melancon didn’t have 25+ saves four years ago? Because he wasn’t the team’s closer except a brief period he filled in during an injury. He hasn’t had a SV% lower than 89% since 2014 — and he wasn’t the closer for the entirety of 2014, so even that “low” mark is misleading. Just for comparison purposes, we’ll use all of 2014 even though it is disadvantageous to Melancon. The SV% of the three closers since then is Melancon 92.9% (131/141), Chapman 92.9% (105/113), Jansen 90.7% (127/140).
Melancon’s ERA has been above 2.00 one time since he left Boston, at 2.23, and even with a comparably low K/9 his FIP supports his stature as a guy with low-to-mid-2’s ERA.
If you think a higher K rate is more valuable or that he won’t fare well on a new team, there’s nothing wrong with that. But it’s awfully hard to claim Melancon hasn’t been as consistent as the rest. Once he was given the opportunity, he ran with it and has never looked back.
hooligan
Saves and K’s aren’t the whole story. Melancon’s actual run prevention over the past several season has been better than Jansen or Chapman’s. He walks significantly fewer batters than the two as well. All the deals were overpays, but all FA deals are. That’s the nature of the business.
rivera42
Lol, please don’t compare Melancon to Chapman. There is no comparison. Period.
Red_Line_9
I believe the Giants got the right closer for them. You’d like to see him rack up a few more Ks though….its not likely happening..but he’s been steady…he’s a Giants type player.
Red_Line_9
Dropping the #11 pick to run Desmond out at 1B for 70m doesn’t make a lot of sense in a bubble….I’d have to think they plan on another move or two…maybe a 1B and a SP.
tjdchi
Agreed. But then again, we’re trying to interject common sense and logic where there do any appear to be any.
Red_Line_9
Lets not let 23 years of history crash hope. Lol
dbluesince54
Awfully early to speculate on these. Maybe the Nats know something about Giolito that no one else does. Maybe the Rockies actually do trade one of their outfielders and move Desmond out there. Chapman can’t be traded for 3 years so they better hope they contend between now and then. Otherwise a real waste of resources. As with all major moves, they tend to look very different 3-4 years down the road.
Cam
There was a lot of word going around that the Nats had soured on Gilioto significantly, as had the scouting departments of a number of other teams. His value dropped a fair bit over the last year.
wackymacky
Oh no! The Yankees wasting resources. They’ll probably go belly up if they don’t content in 3-4 years. LOL. They needed Chapman to draw fans to the games. Four years from now, the New York Yankees will still be one of the healthiest, wealthiest teams in MLB! The health of the Organization should not be questioned.
dbluesince54
The Yanks will be one of the healthiest, wealthiest teams in MLB 40 years from now but even they won’t spend unlimited dollars. The new CBA is going to come down very hard on teams who keep exceeding the limit. George S. didn’t care how much he spent to win, but his sons care more about profits. I don’t think enough fans will come to games to see Chapman to make up his huge salary. That being said, he’s one of the best ever and if their young kids progress quickly it will turn out to be a great signing.
DeadliestCatch
Does chapmans contract have a full no trade clause? I dont think it does and even though the yankees may not be contending come the time to opt out theyll no doubt score a monster package for him again. Which is brilliant. Given how much giles kimbrel and miller cost to acquire come next year or in 2 years i see no problem with the yankees tossing in cash to facilitate a deal to net them top end talent. Course if he has a full no trade clause or limited trade clause of like 11 teams that puts a wrench in this idea and makes it a total head scratcher.
jb226
Yes, Chapman has a full NTC 2017-2019. Once his opt-out date passes he no longer has one.
pukelit
As of now my initial reaction is that the Nats trade was the worst but it’s way too early to tell. I personally think the Rockies have another move or two in store to make the Desmond move make more sense and I like the idea of him hitting in Colorado. I think by the end of the season either Blackmon gets traded for prospects or trade Dahl in a package for a pitcher.
JDGoat
1. Jim Bowden is an idiot
2. The Desmond signing is easily the worst.
dalealvingribble
In 717 Lead Off At Bats for The Nationals in 2016. they had a 265.AVG/303.OBP/424.SLG line. Adam Eaton is better than each of those numbers and in the case of OBP he was way better. So to go out and get a player in Eaton who is far superior than what you have had and is the batter that opposing teams will see the most is just great to me. Can do it all, contract friendly, and by all accounts a good club house guy. With Giolito, Lopez, and Dunning. There is obviously a lot of talent there, but every year prospects are rolled in with the tide, and then swept to the ocean. The Nationals even without acquiring Sale had pitching in spades, so they could definitely afford to move pitchers who might only be truly developed when this current window for them is closed. This is coming from a Braves fan too by the way. I honestly like the trade if I am The Nationals.
The one that doesn’t make a ton of sense to me is Ian Desmond. I get the power fit in Coors, but age wise, skill set wise, and even contract wise. This signing is like shades of Melvin Upton Jr. for The Braves all over again. Like Melvin, Desmond can often hit for power when he hits, and does have some speed, but they are similar in K’s, low averages at times, and Low OBPs. Then The Rockies are going to stick him at 1st which to me further diminishes his value. So even with a pending trade. This deal is a head scratcher in every sense of the word.
Red_Line_9
To me signing Desmond was a backwards way of going about a multiple-player offseason process. Encarnacion wasn’t happening, but Trumbo would be solid in that park. Maybe use an OF to deal for a sp at that point. Could still be a good offseason talent wise for the Rockies…not sure Desmond was where to start an overspend though.
Steven
Burning the 11th overall pick to sign Desmond to a five year deal will end up being a terrible decision for Colorado.
Rocketride
Eaton is a decent player. But the math nerds drooling over him is hilarious. The Eaton trade was the worst because they gave up three great prospects. The other two choices only involved money. Which all of those teams have plenty of.
Cam
And they are just that – prospects. The bust rate on prospects is significant. The Nats traded risk for some certainty – it’s not a hard one to figure out.
JDGoat
They aren’t three great prospects
Reflect
> Calls people math nerds for their citing of data
> Fawns over data reports of untested hypothetical prospects instead of actual results of actual MLB players.
Reflect
Ian Desmond signing is dumbfounding. He’s not even an average hitter at first base. Most of his value was defensive so it seems silly to waste it there.
Reflect
I know Grandpa Bats is struggling but I’d still rather have him than Mark Trumbo. Trumbo should not even be in top 20 of the original list.
Red_Line_9
Trumbo would kill at Coors though.
IndianaBob
I fear Gilito might be a relative bust. Eaton plays center until Harper leaves, then moves to a corner. The Desmond trade only makes sense if they make a trade. They have young talent in the infield, so it must be CF after Blackmon is traded. Chapman is a puzzler unless they plan to keep him at closer after his option year. I went with the Desmond trade as the worst of the 3.
natsgm
Jim Bowden criticizing anyone is the funniest thing. And worst trade he’s seen? He has been following this kind of thing for years correct? This isnt his first year?
pinstripeman
Will it ever be possible to move on from Chapman’s alleged D.V. incident? The Yankees are a better team and a more exciting team with him on the roster. He is more accomplished at his position than anyone on the entire team. He is without question one of the Top 5 relievers in the game today.