AL East Notes: Yankees, Sale, Red Sox, Orioles

Given their impressive contingent of young talent, the retooling Yankees likely could have put together a package to acquire ace Chris Sale, who’s now with archrival Boston after the rebuilding White Sox traded him for a prospect haul last month. Noting that “all of a sudden, you’re tearing down when you start to build up,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman unsurprisingly expressed an unwillingness to give up potential superstar catcher Gary Sanchez for Sale (via Randy Miller of NJ.com). Regarding auxiliary pieces, Cashman said, “Is it (a touted pitching prospect such as James) Kaprielian or Chance Adams or Justus Sheffield? It would probably be (Luis) Severino right now. So those are the two primers just to get the ball rolling with the other two players yet to be named to try to match up for Sale.”
Elsewhere around the American League East…
- The Orioles’ Zach Britton has been a premier closer since 2014, but he only developed into a lights-out reliever after a difficult run as a starter. In 48 appearances (46 starts) from 2011-13, Britton flashed his signature ground-ball ability (55.5 percent), though he otherwise underwhelmed with a 4.77 ERA and 5.94 K/9 against 3.92 BB/9 across 254 2/3 frames. Britton “had flashes of brilliance” as a starter, ex-Orioles pitching coach Dave Wallace told David Laurila of FanGraphs, but Wallace doesn’t believe the 29-year-old would have evolved into a high-end rotation piece had he stayed in that role. “He doesn’t have the… I wouldn’t say mentality, but the wherewithal to navigate,” observed Wallace. “When you’re a starting pitcher, and you give up a run — give up something — you have to maintain your composure and still make pitches, knowing you have quite a bit of the game to go. A lot of guys can’t do that, and he was one of those guys.”
- Although the Red Sox are making an effort to bolster their depth with minor league signings, they’re having trouble attracting players, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski explained to Evan Drellich of the Boston Herald. “We keep trying to sign minor-league guys to contracts with big league invites,” Dombrowski said. “We haven’t been very productive. Not for a lack of trying, but guys are still at the point where, first of all, they’re looking for major league contracts if they can. You can see this past week, they finally started to click where, they were accepting some (minor league) invites. But they’re going to other clubs rather than ours, because they don’t like the chances of making our major league club as much at this time.” While Dombrowski “wouldn’t mind” picking up extra pitching and outfield depth, he’s content with his third base possibilities and is “hopeful” Pablo Sandoval will rebound from a forgettable two-year stretch.
- As of earlier this month, Baltimore general manager Dan Duquette hadn’t ruled out signing the top starting pitcher available in free agency, one-time Oriole Jason Hammel. That was before the club re-signed pricey slugger Mark Trumbo, though, meaning it’s now more likely to add a cheaper starter, according to Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com. Baltimore remains interested in re-upping swingman Vance Worley, per Kubatko, who hears that the right-hander’s price will have to drop for a reunion to happen. The Orioles non-tendered Worley last month in lieu of paying the 29-year-old a projected $3.3MM via arbitration in 2017. Worley managed to prevent runs at a respectable clip with the O’s last season in spite of a subpar K/BB ratio (1.6, well below the 2.53 league-average mark), as he pitched to a 3.53 ERA over 86 2/3 innings and 35 appearances (four starts).
Comments
a1544
Why do so many writers want the Yankees to trade all their prospects
josc2
Was wondering the same thing. They’ve worked hard and done a great job of building towards a new young core while remaining relevant. It’d be very short sighted to trade the talent they’ve acquired, and I think Cash knows that.
jaysfan77
Ya it’s a bit bizarre, they have some big expiring contracts after this year, and a more robust free agent market next year as well, makes sense to stay the current course.
pinballwizard1969
The Yankees are well positioned payroll wise to take advantage of the FA market next year and the following year when guys like Machado could be available. They also have a nice crop of highly regarded prospects still to integrate into the roster come 2018 and 2019. The future looks very, very promising for the Yankees and fans.
billysbballz
Because most writers want the Yankees to be the evil empire as they perceive them to be because it sells papers. Most writers hate the Yankees also and some are closet Red Sox fans so since the Red Sox traded a huge chunk of their farm they suggest we do as well for Quintana to compete when anyone with half a brain knows Quintana does not bring us close to where the Red Sox are now and by making the trade we weaken our farm and now our future as well. Not a conspiracy but it does appear that writers need the Yankees to be the big bad free spending evil empire to create news. Those days of not building from within are hopefully over but let them wait until 2019 and they will get what they want.
InvalidUserID
So they have something to write about. Sale on this Yankee squad still isn’t a serious WS contender. Better to develop their next group of players.
mike156
The Yankees will need help at multiple positions as their older players age out of effectiveness and even contracts (contracts later). Trading multiple prospects for one pitcher, even one as good as Sale, doesn’t make that much sense on a macro level.
pinballwizard1969
“he’s (Dave Dombrowski) content with his third base possibilities and is “hopeful” Pablo Sandoval will rebound from a forgettable two-year stretch.” By the Red Sox own home page their depth chart for 3B is: Sandoval, Holt and Rutledge. With all due respect none of those options should make either Dombrowski or Sox fans warm and fuzzy.
islandtime
We don’t feel warm and fuzzy about Sandoval but are stuck with his contact for a couple more seasons till devers Arrives .
pinballwizard1969
Devers will just be going to High A Salem this spring that probably means he is at least 2 years away at best and that’s assuming he continues to develop without any interruptions. Not always a safe bet.
ghost of harambe
Even if sandoval struggles the red sox should be okay offensively
pinballwizard1969
I’m sure they will be OK but I think you are severely underestimating the loss of Ortiz going forward and please don’t fool yourself into thinking Moreland even comes close to replacing his numbers. Need I remind you Bradley, Leon and even Bogaerts struggled the 2nd half of last year. Will all 3 recover to their pre 2016 ASB performance in 2017 probably unlikely.
yankeesnmore27
Cashman is full of $#!+! BC wants us to believe it was “Sanchez AND Severino just to start the conversation.”
Yet, somehow, Boston COMPLETES the deal without TOUCHING Bradley, Betts OR Benintendi… Serve that crap on toast, Cashman!
MB923
But Boston gave up the number 1 prospect in baseball as well as another top prospect.
pinballwizard1969
As MB923 said the Sox gave up 3 of their Top 10 prospects including the #1 Moncada in all of Minor Leagues. BTW a prospect that the Red Sox paid $63MM to sign as an International FA. They Also gave up their #1 minor league pitcher in Kopech one of the AzFL standout players this winter.
Learn something about who the Red Sox actually gave up before you talk.
Brixton
Moncada and Kopech were much better prospects than those two ever were..
billysbballz
yes but being a better prospect does not translate to a better major leaguer, lmao. Sanchez is worth Moncada and that outfielder right now at the very least. Moncada is a below avg defensive player with a hitch in swing. No sure thing. Sanchez hasn’t played a full year either in the majors but for what he shown in that brief time at a premiere position it’s definitely worth the 2 I mention and perhaps more.
josc2
They gave up Moncada (top 5 prospect) and Kopech (top 5 right handed pitcher according to Mlbpipeline). That’s a very hefty price. Cash an is right to stay put. They’re not an ace pitcher away from long term contention.
JDGoat
The Yankees should trade anyone on their roster this year not named Sanchez and maybe gregorius. They’ll be set to invest in one/some of darvish, Harper, machado, Donaldson, resigning tanaka in the next couple of seasons. And with there current or future prospects that they get, they can just allow them to progress or trade them for controllable talent.
billysbballz
Can you imagine the Yanks would have had to start by giving up Sanchez and Severino both in the majors and then 2 cursory pieces most likely one being a top 3 organizational prospect and another a top 10. Now who in their right mind doesn’t think thats wayyy more then what the Red Sox just gave and the Red Sox gave a ton? Sanchez alone is worth Moncada and the outfield prospect. Moncada is a blue chip prospect but he has some concerns like defense and a hitch that they are working on and if he doesn’t adjust you have an average major leaguer who plays below avg defense. Cash just keep doing what your doing and build a new dynasty and go hard in 2019 at the free agent class! If Ohtani becomes available next year start with him.