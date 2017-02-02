Pitcher Notes: Greinke, Darvish, Romo, Blevins

In the event the Diamondbacks rebound from a nightmarish 2016 to contend for a playoff spot this year, they should still be prepared to jettison right-hander Zack Greinke if the opportunity arises, opines ESPN’s Buster Olney (subscription required/recommended). Greinke will make $34MM in 2017, meaning he’s currently taking up a major league-high 46.7 percent of his team’s payroll (the Diamondbacks are at $72.8MM in commitments), notes Olney, who argues that dumping the 33-year-old’s contract should be one of the organization’s highest priorities. Greinke still has an unappealing $172.5MM left on the $206.5MM contract he inked as a free agent last winter, though Olney suggests he could be movable if the Diamondbacks agree to pay $50MM to $60MM.
Now for the latest on three other pitchers:
- Speaking of massive contracts for aces, Rangers righty Yu Darvish was “very open” to discussing a five- to six-year extension worth around $30MM per annum earlier this offseason, but no serious talks have occurred yet, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. While the two could still reach a deal prior to the season, hammering out an agreement of that caliber during spring training would be difficult, Grant writes. For now, Darvish is on track to hit free agency after next season.
- The mystery team vying for free agent righty Sergio Romo could be the reliever-needy Nationals, who have discussed signing the 33-year-old, tweets FanRag’s Jon Heyman. Romo told Casey Stern of MLB Network on Tuesday that both the Nationals and Mets have shown interest in him, and the longtime Giant is open to leaving the West Coast to sign with either (Twitter link). Romo could end up staying in his native California, though, given that the Dodgers are reportedly pursuing him.
- Free agent southpaw Jerry Blevins has at least one single-year, $6MM offer in hand, tweets Olney. Of course, that figure is right in line with the guaranteed $6.5MM the Indians will give fellow lefty reliever Boone Logan. It’s possible the $6MM proposal is from the Mets, who want to re-sign Blevins, 33, but are looking to avoid a multiyear deal. Blevins, who was with the Mets the previous two seasons, recorded a 2.79 ERA with 11.14 K/9 against 3.21 BB/9 in 42 innings last year.
Comments
RockHard
Yu Darvish is my favorite player but I don’t think his track record merits 30 million over 5/6 years.. He is one of the most talented pitchers in baseball but he has only put together 1 cy caliber season. All those pitches and strikeouts are flashy but I’d like to see some consistency and 200 innings this year before giving out that contract if I’m the rangers
AidanVega123
Agreed
sidewinder11
I don’t see the DBacks contending without Greinke, moving him would be a tough pill to swallow. That extra money, however, could be spent on the bullpen and toward extensions for Pollock, Peralta, Lamb and Goldschmidt so it may be worth it.
baileydogg
I’m not sure why any team would sign these 6-7 yr contracts for pitchers at 30+ million/yr. Both Price and Grenke didn’t have great yrs last yr and they are only getting older.
chesteraarthur
Right? 1 part of the post is describing how a team needs to eat money and ditch one of these pitchers and then the other part is about signing one to a contract like that. I’m sure Darvish is open to a 30m/yr extension…
chris
I agree. Darvish will be 32 when he enters free agency if I’m not mistaken. If he gets 6 years at $30million each ($180million overall), they will be paying him through his age 38 season. That is a lot of money going to a pitcher who may not be very good in those last few years of the contract. Pitchers getting into their mid-late thirties almost always are on the decline, like Price and Greinke very well may be as you said. Of course, there will always be some exceptions.
chesteraarthur
He’ll be 31, but yeah, your point remains about the decline. There is also the very real injury issues
ottomatic
Olney is nuts. If an opportunity to dump Greinke was a possibility the new staff there would have almost certainly already done it. Who would give up prospects and still pay him over 100MM, with his age and underwhelming performance last year? No one. Maybe if he’s dominant this year that could change, but not right now.
thinkblech
Depends on how much a meddling ownership is still messing with the guys currently at the wheel. That, and the buyers – if only the Dodgers are really kicking the tires, then those might be some… tense… negotiations.
Visions_of_Blue_LA
We also have to add that no one knows who is on his 15 team NTL.
thinkblech
Yeah, makes you wonder what would make you go on Greinke’s no trade list. Of course, he could allow trades to every single cellar dweller or poorly funded team, because teams like the A’s, Twins, Padres, etc, they’d have zero interest in trading for him, effectively increasing the scope of his 15 team no trade clause. That could really narrow the choices down to just a couple of suitors.
chesteraarthur
That was such a terrible contract the minute it was signed, especially for that team. Having Greinke tank the first year just compounded that. I completely agree with you that they’re gonna have trouble moving it atm. If he pitches better then maybe, but with next years free agency looking better than this one and 2018 looming, they might still find trouble getting a buyer even eating 50 mil