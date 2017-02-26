MLBTR Originals

The past week’s original content from the MLBTR staff…
- The recent controversy over Dellin Betances’ arbitration hearing with the Yankees led MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz to explore how baseball’s arbitration system values saves over every other metric when it comes to evaluating reliever performance.
- The Nationals’ signing of Matt Wieters gives Washington a surplus behind the plate, and the team is now reportedly trying to deal Derek Norris. Steve Adams looks at some of the potential trade partners who could match up with the Nats in a Norris swap.
- Speaking of the Wieters signing, Jeff Todd polled MLBTR readers about the Nationals’ somewhat surprising move. Over 39.3% of readers felt the Nats made a necessary upgrade at catcher, though significant portions of voters felt the signing only made sense if Washington can trade another catcher for a closer (27.78% of voters) or that the team should’ve just stuck with the Norris/Jose Lobaton tandem (25.98%).
- In another reader poll, Jeff surveyed the readership about several major names (including Yadier Molina, Jake Arrieta, Masahiro Tanaka, Yu Darvish and Jonathan Lucroy), who could potentially be extension candidates with their respective clubs during Spring Training.
- MLBTR’s Camp Battles series continued, as we explore what positions are up for grabs at spring camps around baseball. Jeff looked at the Giants, Mariners and Royals, Steve covered the Tigers and Twins, Connor Byrne broke down the Yankees, Charlie Wilmoth wrote about the Pirates and Jason Martinez examined the Brewers.
Leave a Reply
Please login to leave a reply.
Log in Register