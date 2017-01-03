Marlins Announce Non-Roster Invitations

The Marlins have announced a slate of non-roster invitations for the team’s upcoming spring camp. While many of the players have already been reported to have joined the Miami organization, the announcement includes word of some new additions as well.

Shortstop Ryan Jackson, righty Scott Copeland, and southpaw Kelvin Marte have all inked minor-league deals with the Fish. That trio will take aim at MLB roster spots or (perhaps more likely) minor-league depth roles over the course of Spring Training.

Jackson, 28, has seen three brief stints in the majors but never earned an extended look. He split his time last year between the Triple-A affiliates of the Angels and Phillies, posting a combined .248/.350/.286 batting line over 343 plate appearances.

The 29-year-old Copeland cracked the bigs with the Blue Jays in 2015 but pitched to a 6.46 ERA over 15 1/3 frames. In 2016, he struggled in a 13-start stint with the KBO’s LG Twins but did have nine productive outings at Triple-A for the Jays.

Marte, also 29, provides another lefty depth option for Miami. He made a brief MLB debut in 2016 for the Pirates but spend most of the year at Triple-A. Converting to a nearly full-time relief role, he provided 73 2/3 innings of 3.67 ERA ball with 7.0 K/9 and 2.6 BB/9.

Additionally, the Marlins announced the following MLB spring participants: