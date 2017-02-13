Royals To Sign Travis Wood

The Royals have agreed to a deal with free-agent lefty Travis Wood, according to ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick (Twitter links). The Frontline client will receive a two-year guarantee, per Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (Twitter link). Financial terms remain unreported.
Wood, 30, is expected to receive a chance to compete for a rotation job in Kansas City, though it seems he won’t be guaranteed a particular role entering camp. The organization recently signed righty Jason Hammel to take the spot that opened with the tragic death of Yordano Ventura. The staff already included Danny Duffy, Ian Kennedy, and Jason Vargas, and the Royals added Nate Karns to the mix earlier in the winter. Presumably, Wood and Karns will battle for the final rotation slot, with one heading to the bullpen for long relief duties.
a1544
Solid left field pick up
JDC
I agree! I still think they should re-sign Peter Moylan. He has a good year last year and wouldn’t cost much money.
Dave Pond
Between Karns, Hammel, Maness, and now Wood, heck of a month for Dayton.
bigjonliljon
The new Cubs?
cmancoley
Man I was low key hoping the halos could make a move on him to either b a number 5 guy or work in the bullpen
lonestardodger
Figured his preference would be to stay in NL and hit, but if he gets to start and gets two years, good deal for Wood
chop
He may be designated hitter every now and then haha!!
KCMOWHOA
Every time Dayton signs someone he says it’s the last one haha
Tyler
I would have thought that cluster of a rotation in San Diego would have reached out to him. Feel like he would have started, and been able to pad his stats a bit in petco