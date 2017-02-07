Yankees, Chris Carter Agree To One-Year Deal

The Yankees and free agent first baseman Chris Carter have agreed to a one-year, $3MM contract, pending a physical, reports USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. The deal comes with a $500K signing bonus and $100K in incentives for 250, 300, 350, 400 and 450 plate appearances (Twitter links).
[RELATED: Updated Yankees Depth Chart]
New York is adding the National League’s 2016 co-leader in home runs in Carter, who swatted 41 long balls as a member of the Brewers. Despite that, Milwaukee elected to non-tender Carter in late November after it couldn’t find a taker for him via trade. Carter would have made a projected $8.1MM this year via arbitration, so the Yankees are landing him at a discounted rate after he sat on the open market for over two months.
The Yankees will be the fifth organization for the 30-year-old Carter, a 2005 White Sox draft pick who debuted with the Athletics in 2010 and has hit no fewer than 24 homers in any individual season since 2013, his first full campaign in the majors. Along with his prodigious power (he also led the NL in ISO last season), Carter provides above-average patience, having drawn walks at an 11.6 percent clip in his career.
Power and patience aside, there’s no value to be found elsewhere in Carter’s game, as he has registered strikeout percentages in the low-30s and contact rates in the mid-60s in each of his big league seasons. Both his difficulty putting the ball in play and lack of speed have helped lead to a low batting average (.218) and underwhelming on-base percentage (.314) in 2,645 PAs. In the field, Carter has accounted for minus-19 Defensive Runs Saved and a minus-15.5 Ultimate Zone Rating in 3,400-plus innings at first base.
Despite his defensive issues, Carter seems likely to be a prominent part of the Yankees’ equation at first base, as fellow free agent pickup Matt Holliday is set to be their primary designated hitter. The right-handed-hitting Carter is clearly a more established option than likely starter Greg Bird, a lefty-swinger who could platoon with Carter. And it remains to be seen how Bird will bounce back after missing all of last season because of a shoulder injury. The Yankees also have another homegrown first baseman in righty Tyler Austin, but he has a pair of minor league options remaining and could head to the Triple-A level now that Carter’s in the fold.
Although Carter’s deal is only for a single year, the Yankees can actually control him through the 2018 season if they want. Carter, after all, still has another season of arbitration eligibility remaining. For now, he’ll join catcher Gary Sanchez, Holliday, Bird and outfielder Aaron Judge as the Bombers’ best power threats.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
RaysFan2021
No!!!!
WhiteSox4ever
WTF Rays what were you waiting for OMG
rols1026
He’s trash, they can easily find someone better for cheap.
MB923
$3 mil is kind of cheap nowadays
arp7241
I’m sorry, but he’s trash. He hit 41 homers and has a big clubhouse presence. Right handed power just is kinda undervalued this year
arp7241
Not* sorry
rols1026
Extremely cheap, but that wasn’t my point. Rays can find a better player than Carter for a similar contract. Missing out on a <1fWAR player isn't some sort of disaster for Tampa.
davbee
He also was a 1 WAR player, who struck out a ton, clogged the bases and played terrible defense.
rols1026
How do you know he’s a good clubhouse presence? Lol. And who cares about homeruns when you literally can’t do anything else. Players who are consistently less than 1 WAR are trash in my book.
sufferfortribe
Which, if you think about it, is really mind-boggling.
seamaholic
Near replacement level. He has to bomb over 40 HR’s to even approach 1 win. And now he’s gonna take AB’s away from much better hitters in BIrd and Holliday.
Weird move.
jaysfan1994
His defense is what makes him a near replacement level player, offensively Carter has been average or good from 2012-2016 posting a 116WRC+ in that time.
Meanwhile someone like Kendrys Morales who signed for much more has put up a 113WRC+ from 2012-2016.
Also if you look at how Carter is likely going to be used vs LHP, he’s posted a 125WRC+ vs southpaws since 2012 which is an .827OPS. He’s a fine player if you can get over the strikeouts and if you can shield him from the field he’ll give you value.
docmilo5
I would rather had seen the Rays go after Napoli. At least he can hold a glove occasionally. The Rays could us a RH bat, but i would prefer one with some better bat on ball skills and can do something besides just DH.
This must be a bad sign for Bird. Perhaps he’s not ready to play.
kc38
You two should be happy not upset
RaysFan2021
The Rays should of got him
milkman
Def lowers Birds fantasy value
josc2
Good depth signing. Obviously doesn’t move the needle at all, but could be a nice platoon split with Bird.
CardinalsNation1
But they have Holiday
rols1026
And Austin.
josc2
Austin is the only loser here, Holliday won’t lose ABs. That was my initial reaction too though. Still, Austin isn’t proven and though he needs more ABs, it gives them flexibility. Can definitely see a contender needing a platoon type for the playoff run if the Yanks fall out which is likely. Might be able to flip him for future (admittedly not very much) value.
josc2
Just to add on, he cost $3M. If it’s not working for whatever reason (there could be plenty of them) it doesn’t hurt to cut bait and move on. Fit isn’t perfect but it’s a low risk mild reward type situation.
celtic
3 Mil for a 1 WAR player that hits alot of bombs?
Ok.
a1544
$3 million for 20-25 homers in 80 games. Love it
bravesiowafan
Unrealistic nice try
josc2
Very realistic try again.
chieftoto
25 homers in 80 games puts him at 50 for a full season. Not “very” realistic but doable for a guy who hits more homers than all the other three kinds combined. He still blows imo
jacobywankenobi
But 20 puts him at 40 for a full season, which is very realistic as it just happened.
josc2
^^ thank you.
floridapinstripes
It may be realistic in Yankee stadium
davbee
$3 million for 0.4 WAR and a bunch of strikeouts.
seamaholic
The price is actually about right. And they can dump him any time they want (and probably will). Unless they have a lot of injuries, Carter won’t end the season on the Yanks.
Yankeesjetsknicksfan
Yes!!!
TheWestCoastRyan
Good signing
bleacherbum
Agree
rols1026
Why block Tyler Austin…? Carter doesn’t move the needle one bit.
milkman
Market robbed carter
rols1026
That is incorrect. Carter’s lack of talent robbed Carter.
milkman
Yankees got a good deal
rols1026
1/$3 is fine for Carter but considering this move blocks Austin, why bother?
lowtalker1
It doesn’t block him. It’s a platoon split. He is there if Austin struggles. They already touched on this. Plus, the Yankees want to get cheaper and control his service time
rols1026
It’s a platoon split between Carter and Bird, not Austin. Austin will now go back to AAA.
TheWestCoastRyan
Yeah! Who needs a 40 home run guy who also walks 12% of the time?
kc38
Because he blocks the young kids who deserve a chance and they aren’t gonna contend anyways. That’s why
rols1026
Because that 40 homer 12% Walk guy barely approaches 1 fWAR in his best seasons?
jpozz
Why???. Let Bird and Austin play. Not sure on this since Holiday is full time DH. Money’s not bad at all though
rols1026
Completely agree. 1/3 is nothing for the Yanks but why not play the kids?
CardinalsNation1
Because it’s the Yankees
MB923
This has to mean a trade is coming next. Unless Carter settles for a bench role.
JamieFC
Darn – I wish the Jays had signed that donkey.
melj
Excellent big power bat in a DH friendly surroundings for little money.
Go go, Yankees!
CardinalsNation1
This signing doesn’t make since at all
CardinalsNation1
Sense*
UpUpnHeaHea
“since” what ?
CriminalMethod
While I’m a little confused by the move, this might be an insurance policy for Holliday, or maybe Greg Bird is still hurt. Either way this could be a big bat traded at the deadline for more prospects.
rols1026
No one gonna want Carter at the deadline. Did you see his market his offseason?
crazysull
He is a good fit for them but it blocks Austin and Bird unless they want Bird to rehab more or Austin develop more. Especially since they signed Holliday already, it should be interesting to see how this all works out
billysbballz
Well Austin and RefSnyder should be traded because they ain’t making team! No room now! Makes zero sense to me.
NCYankee
Down 3 runs in the bottom of the 9th with 2 outs who on the bench did Joe have to turn to that could have a legitimate chance to win the game with 1 swing?
NCYankee
Bases loaded
Priggs89
How many times has that exact situation happened for the Yanks in the last 10 years? Maybe a handful? Teams aren’t making signing decisions based on scenarios that are EXTREMELY unlikely to happen.
SamFuldsFive
Classic Yankee move.
bleacherbum
The Yankees added close to 55-60 HR’s this offseason & only spent a total of 13 million to do it. Slide Holliday & Carter behind Sanchez and it’s looking like a powerful middle of the order for NYY.
seamaholic
50/50 Carter even makes the team. This is pure injury insurance, for Bird (who is coming back from a serious boo-boo) and Holliday (who is always nursing something).
TheWestCoastRyan
That’s not true. He got a Major League deal. He will make the team.
NickThulen
Expecting at leat 100 dingers.
NickThulen
*at least
JDSchneck
Good low budget deal. We could be looking at a Mark Trumbo type case here. Moving into Yankee stadium means more homeruns. Perfect fit for Carter who is almost an exclusive fly ball hitter. If he plays all year, with maybe 500 PAs, I’d Day at least 40 homeruns can be expected.
kc38
Miller park was already a hitter friendly park
olygab123
Not thrilled with the signing but…. can possibly be used as trade bait in July . A lot of contenders looking for bats that can hit the long ball down the stretch n a pennant race. Who knows? I agree to key the kids play.
kc38
Really glad the Rays passed. Wasn’t the correct type of player for us. Napoli was. Pretty upset about that but we seem more about spending money on a good reliever at the moment
floridapinstripes
Gardner to be traded next?