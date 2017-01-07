Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Tigers, Yanks, Jays, Cards, Bucs, Prospects, HOF

This week in baseball blogs:
- Chin Music Baseball takes a detailed look at Tigers right fielder and trade candidate J.D. Martinez.
- Blue Jay Hunter wants Toronto to re-sign free agent outfielder Jose Bautista, while Jays From the Couch is a proponent of the team bringing back fellow unsigned outfielder Michael Saunders.
- Pinstriped Prospects contends that the Yankees should develop up-and-coming shortstop Gleyber Torres at third base.
- Pirates Breakdown identifies four free agent starters Pittsburgh could target.
- NYRDCAST offers 2017 projections for Cardinals outfielder Randal Grichuk and second baseman Kolten Wong.
- Outside Pitch MLB regards White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier as a fit for the Pirates.
- Inside the ’Zona delves into the numbers to compare two very different Diamondbacks, Paul Goldschmidt and Chris Owings.
- Jays Journal and Bunt To The Gap are bullish on the Blue Jays’ re-signing of right-hander Gavin Floyd.
- Big Three Sports focuses on the future of Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina.
- Call To The Pen expects Phillies righties Jeremy Hellickson and Clay Buchholz to serve as trade bait prior to the summer deadline.
- Rotisserie Duck assesses some of this offseason’s free agent signings.
- Camden Depot criticizes Baseball America for the way it has ranked pitching prospects in recent years.
- MLB451 analyzes several cities that could someday receive expansion teams.
- The Point of Pittsburgh examines the pros and cons of Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang.
- Real McCoy Minor News chats with hard-throwing Rockies pitching prospect Salvador Justo.
- Call To The Pen posits that free agent swingman Travis Wood should remain in the bullpen.
- Mets Daddy argues that the club doesn’t need to sign a left-handed reliever.
- The Runner Sports lists five things to expect from the 2017 Yankees.
- Angelswin.com addresses the Halos’ left field situation.
- Cleveland Indians Perspective sees center fielder Tyler Naquin as the Tribe’s biggest question mark entering the upcoming season.
- Notes From the Sally previews the 2017 Columbia Fireflies, the Mets’ South Atlantic League affiliate.
- The 3rd Man In profiles shortstop prospect and 2017 draft pick-to-be Jason Willow.
- Sports Talk Philly opines that common sense is missing when it comes to Hall of Fame voting.
- Wayniac Nation views Braves legend Chipper Jones as a shoo-in Hall of Famer.
- Off The Bench Baseball assembles a political cabinet consisting of ex-major leaguers.
- The Runner Sports connects the Astros to Clemson and Alabama in honor of Monday’s college football national championship game.
- Bronx Bomber Blogger spotlights Yankees second base prospect Nick Solak.
