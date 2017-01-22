Yordano Ventura Dies In Car Crash

Royals right-hander Yordano Ventura died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic on Sunday morning. This was a separate crash from the one that took the life of fellow Dominican Andy Marte. Ventura was 25 years old.
“Our prayers right now are with Yordano’s family as we mourn this young man’s passing,” said Royals general manager Dayton Moore in a team-issued statement. “He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with. We will get through this as an organization, but right now it is time to mourn and celebrate the life of Yordano.”
Tragically, Ventura is the second major league pitcher who has died over the past five months. Former Marlins ace Jose Fernandez passed away after a boating accident on Sept. 25. Like Fernandez, Ventura was an exceptional, hard-throwing talent who emerged as a key long-term building block for his franchise.
Ventura signed with the Royals for a meager $28K as an international free agent in 2008. After climbing up the minor league ladder, Ventura ranked as Baseball America’s 26th-best prospect at the conclusion of the 2013 campaign. He debuted in the majors that year and then became a full-time big leaguer in 2014.
Ventura was a standout as a rookie, as he pitched to a 3.20 ERA over 183 innings to help the Royals clinch their first playoff berth since 1985. His top performance that postseason came under awful circumstances in Kansas City’s Game 6 victory over the Giants in the World Series. After learning two days earlier that his friend, fellow Dominican and former Cardinals outfielder Oscar Taveras died (also in a car crash), Ventura fired seven shutout innings and surrendered just three hits in a 10-0 romp that forced a Game 7. The Royals went on to lose the series, but they returned to the Fall Classic in 2015 to defeat the Mets and end a 30-year championship drought.
Prior to the 2015 campaign, Ventura inked a five-year, $23MM extension that could have been worth $45MM and kept him with the Royals through the 2021 season. While Ventura’s final two seasons included some rocky moments, including suspensions for separate dust-ups with then-White Sox outfielder Adam Eaton and Orioles third baseman Manny Machado, the potential was there for him to evolve into one of the game’s top starters. Instead, as is the case with Fernandez, baseball and its fans will never know what Ventura would have accomplished had he enjoyed a long career.
For the second time Sunday, we at MLBTR send our condolences to the family, friends, fans and organization of a player gone too soon. Eerily, Ventura was on the mound for Marte’s last major league game on Aug. 6, 2014.
MB923
Holy hell.
We.Need.More.Grit
Wow.
imnak
What is going on in the DR?!
unsaturatedmatz
RIP… By far the worst few months in baseball I can remember
Baseball2399
Another one today? I send my prayers to both families.
GoPackGo12
My goodness.
brendank13
Damn…
Txlonghorn1
Such a sad day. Thoughts and prayers go out to the Ventura family and the Royals organization. RIP Yordano
wiggysf
RIP Yordano.
Gosh. 2 in one morning.
stryk3istrukuout
I was just about to say a lot of players seem to die in car crashes in the DR on the other post.
AddisonStreet
Its kind of a dump with not much law enforcement.
babyk79
Why……..can it just stop already. I can’t take to many more of these heartbreaks
fbf923
Wow. RIP.
the dodgers suck
Wtf man why is everyone dieing
TheBoatmen
Why are there so many accident related fatalities in the Dominican? RIP Yordano.
Priggs89
Not sure about this case yet, but based on previous ones, there’s apparently a lot of heavy drinking and/or drugs mixed with driving way too fast. Wouldn’t be surprised if that was the case here as well.
Either way, RIP and prayers to their families.
tim815
And quite a few very dangerous roads, apparently.
davidcoonce74
Seriously? Don’t do that. You have zero idea what happened.
GoCardsGo
According to ESPN the police believe it was drunk driving.
bj82
It’s like Priggs89 said and also has to do with how people drive. DR is one of the worst places to drive. It happens every day.
Pudge49902
Yesterday was a holiday over there and many people like to drink and drive.
jhanrod10
The problem is that, when they go back to DR they like to Drink an Drive like they are on a car race!
baseballdeez
I assume you’ve never traveled there. Roads are terrible and the drivers are arguably even worse. Jamaica is no different
chuckymorris
Horrible. He now can see Jose and oscar in heaven
Joely08
So sad to hear! One of my favorites to watch on the Royals. Rest in Peace, Yordano. You will be missed.
BaltimOrioles2016
What is going on?
Antdrew
Oh dang. RIP man…
AidanVega123
Oh my god
irishmoon617
so sad for such a promising young man
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
This is terrible…..what a tragedy.
Kyle S
Rip Ventura. You were great
basquiat
Not another one. This is so tragic. Very young kids with so much money and fame so early and maybe not enough guidance on how to handle it all. Prayers for his family and the Royals.
dodgersneedrings
Rest In Peace
drbnic
That is very sad! My prayers go out to his family and the Royals organization for their loss.
T-Bacon77
These two and Oscar Taveras a couple years ago. Terrible.
EileeNyyanks
omg. I am sick to my stomach, why is all this crap happening..
Cannot take these young deaths, God I hope he wasn’t drinking or anything. like Jose.
REST IN PEACE..GOD WATCH OVER ALL
cardfan2011
Omg! This is unbelievable, and to the guy who pitched a WS in honor of the death of his friend Oscar Taveras. May he RIP
Megadro2000
Oh no this hurts :(. So sad. RIP Ventura.
tpad
Insane. This was hard to believe at first.
jorleeduf
Oh my god. Yordano Ventura liked to cause a lot of trouble, but he didn’t deserve this.
Ezlove
All these crashes are taking great pitchers may he Rest In Peace
Stedson
Plz be fake
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
I wish it were so, but I don’t think so.
mnsports
Royals confirmed his death. rip
Twins_guyTJZ
Absolutely horrible news I sure hope nobody makes a Manny Machado joke here
Connorsoxfan
What would the joke be? I don’t get it.
TheBoatmen
Reports coming in that both Marte and Ventura were under the influence. Saw this in Rotoworld,
TheBoatmen
Christian Moreno of ESPN.
henz0gram
I don’t like driving over there, especially at night. Very little visibility and some of the roads are really bad. RIP to both Andy Marte and Yordano Ventura.
Matt Galvin
KCTV5 is reporting it because Newscast just waiting for comment from Royals. MLB Network has the Babe on.
Connorsoxfan
Wow. So sad. RIP. From the Royals perspective though, he recently signed an extension, right? So I would assume they don’t have to pay out the rest of the contract, and now potentially have the flexibility to extend another one of their upcoming FA’s?
skrockij89
Ventura just died and you’re worried about money?
vtadave
smh
slugger82685
Why in the world would money and contracts be your first thought? Come on man, act like a human
Connorsoxfan
Guys, it wasn’t my first thought. I read the article about 2 minutes after it was posted, and then commented some time after. I am truly very saddened by this.
Dave W.
Nobody else is reporting Yordano’s death yet, including ESPN. Holding out hope it’s not true, but i sadly think it is. Wow, horrible!
Dave W.
And the news has broken elsewhere. So, so sad…
palehose79
It’s on mlb.com homepage. Such a shame.
MrMet19
RIP
Wrek305
That s*** is krizz kray. RIP
steelcitybucc0s
Dunno if this is true but someone sent me a tweet that marte’s last game in MLB was against KC… SP that game was Yordano
Crazy… either way RIP and prayers !!!
pullhitter445
I’ve only been to the Dominican three times in my life. I can say that while driving from the airport to resorts, I’ve felt like I was going to be taken out by erratic drivers any time I was in a moving vehicle.
realgone2
Apparently they were drunk
slugger82685
Yeah, and it’s so sad. Why do these guys with all the money they have not find alternate means to get home? Cab? Private driver?…..not sure if DR has uber or anything like that but if there are other options why not use them?
JD396
Without seeing the details of Ventura, or Marte… it may be a totally different scenario. But, think of Tavares and Fernandez… living fast and taking chances. It’s not about them having the ability to get around safe, it’s about them having the judgement.
realgone2
Everyone did stupid things when they were young. Sometimes the consequences are deadly
Solaris611
Ventura’s death leaves a huge void in the KC rotation as was the case with Fernandez
slugger82685
Yes, we are all aware of the huge void. Not sure why this is a first concern with people
JD396
Righteous indignation noted
costergaard2
Go home, hug your wife, husband, and kids, call your parents, and never leave anyone angry or anything unsaid. No one, none of us are guaranteed tomorrow = (
Phantomofdb
This is as insane as it is heartbreaking. RIP to both of the guys this morning, and I continue to say that to Fernandez and Taveras.
I hope this gets through to the other young Dominican players that they are not immortal so no more families (and to a lesser degree – the baseball world) has to endure any more of this heartbreak. Sounds almost like there needs to be some additional life coaching, reality checking going on in these minor league systems. I hate reading these reports. RIP to all.
padreforlife
Baseball needs to do better job educating players about dangers of drinking.
Priggs89
Or maybe the Dominican Republic needs to do a better job educating their citizens, especially when they’re young…
You know how many times these 2 probably heard “don’t drink and drive” while coming up in their respective organizations? Clearly that doesn’t settle in with everybody, or we’d never have accidents like this or DUI’s. People still make dumb decisions every day despite being taught otherwise.
cplovespie
Nobody deserves to die RIP
HarveyD82
damn just a sad 48 hrs for baseball. rip
Yankee4Life27
Terrible news… RIP Yordano… My condolences to his Family and Friends…
The baseball kid
Omg my condolences to family, friends and the Royals organization. As if Jose’s death wasn’t bad enough…
RIP Yordano you will live forever in our hearts
bleve68z
Yordano RIP number 30 thank you for what you brought to the Royals you will be missed!
chieftoto
Oh man. Really sad to see anyone so young die. He was tremendously talented and although he had a bad temper and was quite immature, I remember watching him bring joy to all people and players around him. Rest In Peace. I pray and hope he was a Christian and may he be in a much better place. God bless his family and friends in such a tragic time.
RiverCatsFilms
Oh my god what the hell is wrong with the world?
RiverCatsFilms
I mean RIP but wow
Rocketride
“The World” had nothing to do with it. A stupid personal decision did him in. If the news is correct. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
ThePriceWasRight
very sad. like Oscar this was a promising player who had the tools. Sad to see him gone so soon. RIP YV and AM.
DominicanIndian
8 people died from car accidents in my DR. please Latinos let’s make concient about this. While our government just want to make their pockets bigger our people is dying and living like animals without laws. The biggest problem we don’t respect traffic signs, we over drink and drive, and once we get a couple of dollars we think we become supermen. it hurts me my people are dying so young. Please please please let’s stop this.
mcdusty31
This type of tragedy has been happening with players going back to South America in the offseason ever since Latino players have filled the ranks of MLB rosters…if I was an owner I think I might start devising a way to put certain language in their contracts that would provide these players a driver, or some other way to circumvent this from continuing to happen
bonquisha
One of my fav pitchers :/ i ALWAYS traded for him on MLB the show, and still will.
So full of swagger and passion
RIP Yordano
AddisonStreet
He won’t be on the game this year, bro.
Dendee
At the risk of sounding like an absolutely horrible person, I am only slightly saddened by this, because of it being karma for routinely throwing at players heads at 95+ mph, i am sad that he is gone forever, but at the same point, Karma hits hard when it hits and for all his attempts at ruining careers, this is fairly even.
Phantomofdb
Yup you hit the nail on the head, you are an absolutely horrible person. “Fairly even” that he’s dead. Charming.
davidcoonce74
God you are an absolute dick.
mnsports
really? this is by no means fairly even.
AddisonStreet
Sucks for his family and the Royals, but I can’t really feel sorry for the guy if he was drunk driving.