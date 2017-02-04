Headlines

Blue Jays To Sign Joe Smith

The Blue Jays have reached an agreement with right-handed reliever Joe Smith on a one-year, Major League deal, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports.  Smith is represented by Meister Sports Management.

Smith, 33 in March, posted a 3.46 ERA, 6.9 K/9, 3.1 BB/9, 1.38 HR/9, and 50.3% groundball rate in 52 innings for the Angels and Cubs.  In terms of peripheral stats, it was the veteran sidearmer’s worst campaign since 2010.

    • Yeah right, another 1 year stopgap signing for the Jays. I pray his arm would be healthy and his performance would reverse and trend up instead of down.

  2. Love it, wish they signed him for 2 years though.

  3. Good sign, guy who can battle it out with O’Day haha

