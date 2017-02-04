Blue Jays To Sign Joe Smith

The Blue Jays have reached an agreement with right-handed reliever Joe Smith on a one-year, Major League deal, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports. Smith is represented by Meister Sports Management.

Smith, 33 in March, posted a 3.46 ERA, 6.9 K/9, 3.1 BB/9, 1.38 HR/9, and 50.3% groundball rate in 52 innings for the Angels and Cubs. In terms of peripheral stats, it was the veteran sidearmer’s worst campaign since 2010.