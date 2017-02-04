Blue Jays To Sign Joe Smith

The Blue Jays have reached an agreement with right-handed reliever Joe Smith on a one-year, Major League deal, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports. Smith is represented by Meister Sports Management.
Smith, 33 in March, posted a 3.46 ERA, 6.9 K/9, 3.1 BB/9, 1.38 HR/9, and 50.3% groundball rate in 52 innings for the Angels and Cubs. In terms of peripheral stats, it was the veteran sidearmer’s worst campaign since 2010.
Comments
Gunnerson
yes
jimmertee
Yeah right, another 1 year stopgap signing for the Jays. I pray his arm would be healthy and his performance would reverse and trend up instead of down.
DRAM2500
Love it, wish they signed him for 2 years though.
JaysFan19
Good sign, guy who can battle it out with O’Day haha